The red-hot Lions (6-7) kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday with a convincing 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings.Our takeaways🕰️ Winning time: Sure, the Vikings might be frauds. But the Lions faced a must-win situation and rose to the challenge.We keep waiting for them to regress like the same old Lions. It's not happening! 🎰 Gambling man… Coach Dan Campbell — whose decisions have backfired before — twice hit the jackpot: A third-quarter fake punt and later a surprising pass to offensive lineman Penei Sewell with about two minutes left to help seal the win."Dude's got some nuts on him, bro," Sewell said of Campbell.🦸 Superhero: Sewell, all 335 pounds of him, showed off crazy athleticism on the play — twisting his body for the catch and going airborne for the first down.🏆 1 catch, 1 TD: Rookie receiver Jameson Williams caught a touchdown for his first NFL catch after returning from injury.He gave the ball to his dad.✈️ Playoff mode activated: The Lions have a 20% chance to make the postseason, FiveThirtyEight.com estimates. They likely have to win all their remaining games.Detroit is at the New York Jets this weekend.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO