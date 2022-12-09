Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory Issued for Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Rochester is included in a Wind Advisory that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is expecting a major storm system to blow into southeast Minnesota with wind gusts as high 45 mph. Winds are predicted to consistently blow between 20 and 30 mph. The...
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022
The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
Morning Snow Storm Closes Schools, Snarls Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snow storm brought measurable snowfall and snarled traffic on roads in the Rochester area Friday morning. Preliminary snow measurements from the National Weather Service indicate Rochester saw anywhere from 3.5 to 4 inches of snow as of 8:10 Friday morning. The highest reported snowfall totals in Olmsted County so far is 4.3 inches in Predmore.
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Fast Food Restaurant In SE Rochester Closed Until Further Notice
Many Rochester residents are speculating on social medial about why a popular chain restaurant would suddenly close. A lot are assuming it is a staffing issue which wouldn't be surprising because a lot of companies are struggling to fill positions these days. The message posted on the restaurant's marquee and...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Young Lanesboro Man Killed In Equipment Loading Mishap
Lawler, IA (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Lanesboro is dead as the result of an equipment loading mishap in Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol’s incident report indicates 21-year-old Joseph Gathje was found pinned underneath a large piece of tacked equipment at the intersection of Vanderbilt Ln. and 160th St. The fatal incident occurred in Lawler, about 30 miles south of the Iowa-Minnesota state line shortly before noon Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
Olmsted County Commissioner Receives Statewide Honor
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A member of the Olmsted County Board was recently presented with a statewide honor. Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden was named the winner of the President's Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties. The award honors exemplary leadership in public service. Kiscaden, who was elected to the...
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
Police Investigating Northwest Rochester Apartment Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary reported in northwest Rochester Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the reported burglary at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41 St. Northwest. A tenant reported she left for work around 10:30 a.m. and returned home to a ransacked apartment around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Man Who Drove Into SE Rochester Home Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man with a history of multiple drunk driving offenses was sentenced yesterday to more than 6-years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Rochester home last year. 49-year-old Marcus Antwan Martin earlier entered a guilty plea to a felony DWI...
3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
