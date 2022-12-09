Read full article on original website
the biggest 1 is me
4d ago
y when I went to the hospital they said I had covid came home took the home test kit and it was negative. so did I really have covid or was it easy to say because they really didn't kn what was going on.
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
Mississippi sheriff: Louisiana woman dies in Natchez home under suspicious circumstances
A Louisiana woman has died in a Natchez home under suspicious circumstances. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to 19 U.S. 84, No. 1, for a stand by with AMR paramedics. When deputies arrived, paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman of Clayton, 30, according...
Face masks encouraged in Mississippi amid threat of COVID, flu, RSV
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging the public to wear face masks indoors once again due to a ‘tripledemic.’ The CDC has reported a strong concern of outbreak of cases in three main illnesses and viruses: COVID-19, the flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). According to the […]
$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, […]
breezynews.com
Threat of Severe Weather Increasing in Local Area
The National Weather Service continues to shift the focus of the expected outbreak of severe weather in Mississippi tonight and tomorrow. It’s now placed Leake and Neshoba counties under a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail. Attala County remains under a Level 2 “slight” risk. The storms could begin in western Mississippi as early as this evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight and through the day tomorrow. The threat of flash floods is also increasing with two to four inches of rain expected and five to seven inches possible. A flash flood watch will be in effect beginning this evening. And NWS says winds will be picking up this evening ahead of the storms with gusts up to 40 mph possible across most of the local area.
WTOK-TV
Some schools to be closed Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All schools, offices and departments in the Meridian Public School District will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to the severe weather threat. All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled. Russell Christian Academy and Quitman schools are also closed Wednesday because of the weather. Lauderdale...
WLBT
The cost of the death penalty
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-six people currently reside on Mississippi’s death row; each of their crimes a unique tale of human depravity. Take David Dickerson, for example, who shot the mother of his child in the head, stabbed her in the neck and doused her in gasoline before setting her body on fire. Or Lisa Jo Chamberlain, who, along with her boyfriend, brutally murdered two people, mutilated the bodies, and hid the pieces inside a white freezer in Kansas.
WTOK-TV
Stella McMahan announces run for Lauderdale County coroner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local funeral director is now throwing her hat into the race for coroner in Lauderdale County. Stella McMahan made her announcement Monday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. McMahan said she has over ten years in the death care industry, assisting families through their loss of...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation got underway Monday into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department shared an update Tuesday and said it had determined that a student at the school had attempted to...
breezynews.com
Lions Club delays Christmas basket delivery
The Kosciusko Lions Club is delaying delivery of its Christmas food baskets. Baskets will now be delivered Thursday, Dec. 15. Members originally planned to deliver baskets Wednesday, Dec. 14, but decided to postpone a day due to the threat of severe weather throughout central Mississippi. Every Christmas, the club assembles...
WAPT
Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer
JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
Mississippi lawmakers to hold hearing on TANF program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the Mississippi State Capitol to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program during a hearing. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the Mississippi Legislature to make TANF cash assistance a major spending priority and drastically increase the […]
breezynews.com
Sheriff’s office investigating deer camp and church break-ins in Attala County
Investigators with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office are looking into break-ins throughout the county. According to investigator Jimmy Nunn, a deer camp on Attala Road 4106 was broken into over the weekend. Items taken include guns, crossbows, and a Polaris side by side. Additionally, New Bethel MB Church on...
One injured after train hits car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a car in Jackson. The incident happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, December 13. Witnesses at the scene said the train hit one side of the vehicle. They said one person was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. At least four […]
breezynews.com
DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests
ASHLEY BARNES, 37, of Carthage, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond $889.25. BYRON K CAGER, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Profanity in a Public Place, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $20,000, $649.25, $168, $218, $239.25, $418, $639.25. JOHN...
Man charged in fatal shooting at Yazoo City car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, Edward H. […]
WDAM-TV
Holiday gas prices not expected to rise
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices have lowered over the past few weeks across Mississippi. In Hattiesburg, the average price of gas is 10 cents higher than the rest of the state. As we go throughout the next few weeks, gas prices are not expected to increase. For holiday...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16
5:22 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Boyd St. 8:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious person on River Rd in the Edinburg area. 8:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a...
Woman sentenced on murder charge after victim dies in coma
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended, in connection to the death of another woman. Brittany Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield in Hinds County Circuit Court in November 2022. Prosecutors […]
