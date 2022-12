TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire at a north Tulsa home Friday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the fire started in a detached garage at a home near East Pine Street and north Yale Avenue in Tulsa, and was heavily involved when they got there.

There is some damage to outside of the house.

Firefighters did not find anybody inside the home or garage.

