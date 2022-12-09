ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine

“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
Reuters

France, Spain leaders to hold summit on Jan 19 - Macron

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet again in Spain on Jan. 19, Macron said in a tweet on Friday following a summit of nine Mediterranean countries in the Spanish city of Alicante.
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
AFP

French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania

Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium

Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
The Independent

Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe

Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
The Independent

Walid Regragui: The ‘crazy’ coach who convinced Morocco to follow his World Cup dream

“You may say I am mad, crazy, but a bit of craziness is good,” Walid Regragui said. His has been a beautiful brand of madness for Morocco. His craziness has been catalytic. He is the dreamer who has changed a continent, the manager who talks about history and may alter footballing history forever. In Morocco, Africa has its first World Cup semi-finalists. If the relentlessly demanding Regragui has his way, a man with a sense of boundless possibilities will be back again for more motivational speaking ahead of a still bigger game.“We came into the tournament with great ambition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy