US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine
“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
Germany could become Europe's big semiconductor producer - Scholz
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany could become Europe's big producer of semiconductors thanks to investments being made in the field, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a digital summit on Friday.
France, Spain leaders to hold summit on Jan 19 - Macron
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet again in Spain on Jan. 19, Macron said in a tweet on Friday following a summit of nine Mediterranean countries in the Spanish city of Alicante.
Croatia to buy French air defence system Mistral for 72 million euro
SARAJEVO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Croatia's government on Friday said it would buy French air defence system Mistral for 72 million euros ($75.84 million) as part of the NATO member's efforts to modernise its air force.
marinelink.com
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania
Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium
Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world's most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia -- and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio.
Several potential buyers in talks over Lukoil-owned refinery, Italy says
ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are several Italian and international investors interested in a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday, adding talks over the sale of the asset were ongoing and proved the value of the plant.
Analysis-Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine unnerve some Western allies
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - When NATO's 30 foreign ministers met in Bucharest in November to map out further aid plans for Ukraine and regional players under pressure from Russia, there was a notable ministerial absence: France.
French President Emmanuel Macron on the war in Ukraine and France's relationship with the U.S.
France is America's first and oldest ally, offering crucial support -- both financial and military -- during our Revolution. During the 20th century, Americans fought and died on French soil in both World Wars. And now, once again, the old allies find themselves in a dynamic and dangerous moment with yet another war being fought in Europe.
India's Nov WPI inflation at 21-month low as food, commodity prices ease
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation rate (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased to its lowest in 21 months, signalling that price pressure in Asia's third-largest economy is beginning to cool and policymakers might shift their focus to growth.
Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe
Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has fired chief designer Klaus Zyciora and is bringing in Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer from Jan. 1, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
Finland to consider arms exports to Turkey as it seeks Ankara support for NATO bid
HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finland would consider granting arms export permits to Turkey on a case by case basis, Finland's Defence Minister said while visiting Ankara on Thursday, in an effort to bring Turkey round to supporting Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids.
Germany's Scholz wants air defence shield in next five years - Funke
BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to develop a missile defence shield in the next five years, he said in an interview with the Funke Media Group and French newspaper Ouest-France published on Thursday.
Walid Regragui: The ‘crazy’ coach who convinced Morocco to follow his World Cup dream
“You may say I am mad, crazy, but a bit of craziness is good,” Walid Regragui said. His has been a beautiful brand of madness for Morocco. His craziness has been catalytic. He is the dreamer who has changed a continent, the manager who talks about history and may alter footballing history forever. In Morocco, Africa has its first World Cup semi-finalists. If the relentlessly demanding Regragui has his way, a man with a sense of boundless possibilities will be back again for more motivational speaking ahead of a still bigger game.“We came into the tournament with great ambition...
WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry on Thursday said a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium.
Hungary's reforms not enough to unlock EU funds, European Commission says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary has not implemented enough reforms to improve anti-corruption safeguards to grant Budapest billions of euros worth of EU funds, the European Commission said on Friday.
