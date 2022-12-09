ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Major Storm to Impact the Region

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will continue to move toward the northern Plains today. This is the same storm systems which brought several feet of snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rockies. Dry conditions are expected this...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: Rain, mix and snow expected tonight into Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The weather will continue to be quiet today, with changes occurring tonight and tomorrow. Cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees. The difference today from yesterday will be a breezier wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour from the East/southeast.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Winter Storm Expected This Week

NORTHWEST WISCONSIN -- Precipitation is expected to start Tuesday as a wintry mix due to temperatures hovering right around freezing. Overnight Tuesday, December 13, 2022, wet, heavy snow is expected to fall, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, is when the highest snowfall rates are expected to occur.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday with snow and rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Another cloudy night is ahead as lows dip a few degrees below freezing. Patchy drizzle and flurries will be possible which could lead to a few slick areas on roads. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cloudy start to the week, messy winter weather by Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy throughout the night with patchy drizzle and fog possible. Lows will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Monday: A cloudy sky is anticipated throughout the day. Look for temperatures to once again be in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Freezing fog and flurries for tomorrow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Mixed showers will clear out later tonight, before areas of patchy, dense, freezing fog will come through continuing into tomorrow morning. Slick and wet roads from the mixed showers today will likely freeze overnight with below freezing temps. Hazardous road conditions are in store for any morning commutes.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wisconsin

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***. A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEVN

Heavy snow expected next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE

