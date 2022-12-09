Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Major Storm to Impact the Region
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will continue to move toward the northern Plains today. This is the same storm systems which brought several feet of snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rockies. Dry conditions are expected this...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Rain, mix and snow expected tonight into Thursday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The weather will continue to be quiet today, with changes occurring tonight and tomorrow. Cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees. The difference today from yesterday will be a breezier wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour from the East/southeast.
nbc15.com
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
drydenwire.com
Winter Storm Expected This Week
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN -- Precipitation is expected to start Tuesday as a wintry mix due to temperatures hovering right around freezing. Overnight Tuesday, December 13, 2022, wet, heavy snow is expected to fall, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, is when the highest snowfall rates are expected to occur.
wearegreenbay.com
Winter storm arrives Wednesday with snow and rain
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Another cloudy night is ahead as lows dip a few degrees below freezing. Patchy drizzle and flurries will be possible which could lead to a few slick areas on roads. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
wearegreenbay.com
Cloudy start to the week, messy winter weather by Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy throughout the night with patchy drizzle and fog possible. Lows will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Monday: A cloudy sky is anticipated throughout the day. Look for temperatures to once again be in...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth – Superior Area, 12+ Inches Of Snowfall Likely
Last week, the National Weather Service in Duluth, along with other weather forecasters, warned the area of the potential for a significant snow event to impact the Duluth area this week. The only question was what path the storm would take as that would dictate how much snowfall we'd get....
wearegreenbay.com
Freezing fog and flurries for tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Mixed showers will clear out later tonight, before areas of patchy, dense, freezing fog will come through continuing into tomorrow morning. Slick and wet roads from the mixed showers today will likely freeze overnight with below freezing temps. Hazardous road conditions are in store for any morning commutes.
Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for Minnesota
Minnesota is still in the bullseye for a major winter storm that is set to hit midweek, but uncertainty remains over the Twin Cities' role in proceedings. The National Weather Service in its Saturday update remarked on the high liquid precipitation amounts being projected for the system, which could be as high as an inch.
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light rain, snow showers expected Saturday
Gloomy weather continues this weekend. A weak disturbance may bring a few light rain or snow showers to the area tomorrow afternoon. There is hope for a few peaks of sunshine on Sunday.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.
wtmj.com
Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wisconsin
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***. A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across...
CBS 58
Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
wearegreenbay.com
DNR asking public to report observations of mudpuppies during ice fishing this winter
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while ice fishing this winter. Mudpuppies are Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamanders and can be found in streams, rivers, ponds, and lakes year-round. Due to...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
