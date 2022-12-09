ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Money Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track

Women’s increasing longevity highlights the importance of preparing financially for those extra years. “We tend to prioritize our families’ financial needs,” says Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist, Chief Investment Office, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “In the process, we can sometimes lose sight of our own financial future, and with our increasing longevity, that can put us at risk of outliving our assets,” she adds.
Portsmouth Herald

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
Retirement Daily

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
CBS News

Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match

Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
TheStreet

Shopping For the Best Checking Account APY Adds to Savings

If you’re taking a lax approach to bank account yields, you’re leaving money on the table – likely more than you think. That’s the takeaway from a new DepositAccounts study showing how much consumers can save by taking the time to compare annual percentage yields on bank checking and savings accounts.
The Associated Press

Robinhood takes on retirement in search for more growth

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the company that blazed onto Wall Street after turning millions of novices into investors by making trading fun, is now setting its sights on a more staid corner of the industry: saving for retirement. The company on Tuesday is initiating signups for a retirement program, where customers can sock savings into an Individual Retirement Account, something better known as an IRA. It’s the first such effort for Robinhood, which is trying to recapture some of the high-flying growth that fell off as painful downturns made day-trading of stocks and cryptocurrencies much less fun. Robinhood has often appealed to younger customers, and many of them are working jobs that don’t have access to a traditional 401(k) retirement plan offered by an employer, said Vlad Tenev, Robinhood’s chief executive.

