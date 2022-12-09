Read full article on original website
401(k) 'hardship' withdrawals surge to record high as inflation squeezes Americans
More Americans are using their 401(k) retirement plans to help cover financial hardships as consumers continue to confront persistently high inflation.
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Savings Account Interest?
Many savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts have enjoyed sizable interest rate bumps in 2022 as the Federal Reserve edges the target federal funds range higher. Around this time last year, the best high-yield savings accounts earned an average of about 0.5% to 1%. As 2022 comes...
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
The 10 best money market accounts for December 2022
Here are the money market accounts that made our top 10 based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, maintenance fees, and customer service options.
Money Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track
Women’s increasing longevity highlights the importance of preparing financially for those extra years. “We tend to prioritize our families’ financial needs,” says Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist, Chief Investment Office, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “In the process, we can sometimes lose sight of our own financial future, and with our increasing longevity, that can put us at risk of outliving our assets,” she adds.
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
How to Tax Plan During Retirement
Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
‘Sigh of relief’ for pensioners as triple lock is confirmed for next April
Retirees are heading for a 10.1% increase to the state pension from next April, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the triple lock is being protected. Delivering the autumn statement, Mr Hunt said the Government will fulfil its pledge to protect the triple lock, meaning that the state pension will increase in line with inflation.
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...
How To Handle Credit Card Debt When You’re Approaching Retirement
If you are fast approaching your golden years and still have thousands in credit card balances, you might think you are bound for a debt-ridden retirement. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. See: If Your Credit Score is Under...
Shopping For the Best Checking Account APY Adds to Savings
If you’re taking a lax approach to bank account yields, you’re leaving money on the table – likely more than you think. That’s the takeaway from a new DepositAccounts study showing how much consumers can save by taking the time to compare annual percentage yields on bank checking and savings accounts.
Home equity loan rates for the week of December 5, 2022
Current home equity loan rates hit 7.84% this week for a 15-year fixed-rate home equity loan.
Robinhood takes on retirement in search for more growth
NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the company that blazed onto Wall Street after turning millions of novices into investors by making trading fun, is now setting its sights on a more staid corner of the industry: saving for retirement. The company on Tuesday is initiating signups for a retirement program, where customers can sock savings into an Individual Retirement Account, something better known as an IRA. It’s the first such effort for Robinhood, which is trying to recapture some of the high-flying growth that fell off as painful downturns made day-trading of stocks and cryptocurrencies much less fun. Robinhood has often appealed to younger customers, and many of them are working jobs that don’t have access to a traditional 401(k) retirement plan offered by an employer, said Vlad Tenev, Robinhood’s chief executive.
