HSBC to cut funding for new oil and gas fields
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) will no longer provide new lending or capital markets finance for new oil and gas fields, the British bank said on Wednesday, as part of a wider update to its energy policy.
Britain approves first new coal mine in decades despite climate targets
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain approved its first new deep coal mine in decades on Wednesday to produce the high-polluting fuel for use in steelmaking, a decision which drew criticism from opponents who say it will hinder climate targets.
10 miners killed in Indonesia coal mine explosion, 4 rescued
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Ten miners died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province on Friday and four others were rescued, officials said. “The last victim was found after a search in a 240-meter (800-foot) -long tunnel. Most of the victims suffered burns. All of the survivors experienced shortness of breath and were evacuated for further treatment,” said Octavianto, a spokesperson for the local search and rescue agency, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
268 Deaths, More than a Hundred Still Missing as the Search Continues After Tragic Indonesian Earthquake
Rescuers were searching through the rubble on Tuesday for survivors of the strong earthquake that destroyed homes and other structures in a densely populated part of West Java province, Indonesia, killing at least 268 people. More than 1,000 people were hurt, and 151 more people are still missing, according to...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
At least 162 dead after earthquake topples homes, buildings on Indonesia's Java island
The magnitude 5.6 temblor damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents scrambling out into the streets for safety on Java, Indonesia's main island.
Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
The Deadliest Volcanic Eruptions in the Last 500 Years
The recent eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, serves as a reminder that volcanoes can also cause natural disasters. What’s more, the most recent eruption of Kilauea, a nearby volcano, has been ongoing since September 2021. Although hot lava continues to gush from Mauna Loa, the volcanic activity is not expected […]
Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard
Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
Sri Lanka shuts schools as extreme weather brings pollution
Schools across Sri Lanka were closed on Friday as health and environment officials said the air quality in most parts of the island nation was unhealthy partly due to extreme weather conditions.Polluted air from neighboring India was aggravating the problem, authorities said, as a storm in the Bay of Bengal triggered heavy rains and winds across Sri Lanka in recent days.A haze hung over the capital, Colombo, and other parts of the country, with the level of fine particles in the air reaching unhealthy levels.“The current pollution has arisen due to the combination of local air pollutants and transboundary...
Nuclear fusion – live: Scientists announce major ‘limitless clean energy’ breakthrough
The United States has announced a nuclear fusion breakthrough, a historic step towards the promise of “near-limitless” clean energy.“It will go down in the history books,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday in Washington DC alongside scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.For 70 years, hundreds of scientists and engineers have attempted to replicate the energy process of atoms fusing together that powers the sun and other stars.It is an enormously complex - and expensive - process which is highly unstable due to the high temperatures and pressures involved.Now, for the first time, the California lab...
Mount Semeru: Indonesia raises alert to highest level as volcano erupts on Java island
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano has erupted, sending ash billowing into the sky and sparking evacuations on the country's main island, Java. Authorities raised the volcano's warning status to the highest level, meaning its activity had escalated. No injuries have been reported but nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from the area...
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
As Tuvalu succumbs to rising sea levels, the island nation wants to be the first virtual country
Tuvalu's defining attribute on the global stage is the precarious nature of its existence — in less than a hundred years, it will disappear. But, in an effort to preserve Tuvalu's maritime boundaries, culture and sovereignty in the face of stochastic events and rising sea levels, Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano announced he is leading Tuvalu into an online existence — Tuvalu will be the first "digital" country.
China fuel demand outlook brightens as road, air traffic jump after COVID curbs ease
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Road and air traffic in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, has rebounded sharply after a significant easing in the country's COVID-19 restrictions, boosting the outlook for fuel demand and supporting crude prices.
Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcano eruption spews ash 50,000ft into the sky
Indonesia’s highest volcano, Mount Semeru, spewed a column of volcanic ash into the air in a dramatic eruption on Sunday 4 December 4.Authorities evacuated nearly 2,000 people on the island of Java as a result of the incident.The volcano’s plume of ash reached a height of 50,000 feet (15 km), Japan’s Meteorology Agency said, having initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami.Searing gas and lava also flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after first eruption since 1984Rescuers search for survivors after devastating earthquake on Indonesia’s Java islandEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java island
UK inflation dips but soaring food and energy prices keep pressure on households
UK inflation eased back by more than expected last month from October’s 41-year high, but households remained under pressure due to sky-high food and energy costs, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.7% in November, from 11.1% in October.It said the drop largely followed falls in the price of petrol and diesel.Economists had expected CPI inflation to fall to 10.9%.Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.3% in the 12 months to November 2022 - down from 9.6% in October.CPI rose by...
