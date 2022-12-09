Read full article on original website
‘King coal is dead’
It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
G7, Vietnam reach $15.5 billion climate deal to cut coal use -sources
HANOI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations will provide $15.5 billion to Vietnam to help the country transition away from coal, two Western sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Kazatomprom reports first delivery of nuclear fuel from Kazakhstan to Chinese nuclear power plan
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its statement, the company said that railway platforms with 34 shipping containers containing fuel assemblies to the...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
Kongsberg precision-strike missiles to replace Harpoons on UK warships
LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy is to be equipped with a new long-range precision strike missile in an agreement announced Nov 22 with the Norwegian Government. Eleven frigates and destroyers are to be equipped with the Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace built Naval Strike Missile. The first three warships...
Five ways the Biden DOE is spending big on nuclear energy
The Department of Energy is spending big to keep America’s old nuclear reactors online while laying the foundations of the nuclear energy industry of the future. The investment into America’s long-declining nuclear industry — which includes tens of millions of funding announced this week — builds on a far-broader package of federal subsidies invested in…
Qatar’s gas output increase could cause catastrophic global heating, report says
Qatar’s longest-lasting legacy following the World Cup won’t be football or even its human rights record – it will be the climate crisis, according to a new report warning that its huge expansion of gas extraction could push the planet into catastrophic global heating. Should Qatar exploit...
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Pentagon report on China’s military highlights nuclear buildup that could overtake America
The Pentagon’s new China Military Power Report provides troubling insights on the extent of the growth of the communist regime’s nuclear arsenal. It describes a nation bent on multiplying its nuclear forces. First and foremost, the 2022 report reveals that China could field 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035....
China Merchants Orders Large, Methanol-Fueled Vehicle Ro-Ros
The shipping operation of China Merchants is pursuing plans to develop and build what the company is calling a new generation of Ro-Ro vehicle transports that will be “the world’s largest and most advanced” ships in the category. The plan calls for the new vessels to become among the first car carriers to be dual-fuel operating on methanol.
China makes first delivery of homegrown passenger jet
China on Friday announced the first delivery of its new domestically produced passenger jet, with the aircraft expected to make its commercial debut early next year. Domestic media previously reported that four aircraft were expected to be delivered to China Eastern –- the country's second-largest carrier by passenger numbers –- by the end of the year before going into operation in the first quarter of 2023.
US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan
The Biden administration has signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China
The surprising player in the rail strike fight: Fossil fuel companies
As the country barrelled towards a potential rail workers strike last week, battle lines were drawn over the issue of paid sick leave. On the one side were unions — the signalmen, track workers, boilermakers, and conductors — who had rejected a contract brokered in September that didn’t include paid time off for illnesses or medical visits. On the other were big rail companies, which have spent years cutting staff, extending worker hours, and enacting stricter attendance policies, all while making record-breaking profits.
DNV Predicts a Strong Future for LNG-Fueled Ships
The advisory division of leading class society DNV Maritime sees good times ahead for LNG dual-fuel vessels, even if today's high gas prices support fuel-switching to VLSFO. More than 200 LNG-fueled ships have been ordered over the course of the year to date, including 17 in November alone, according to DNV Principal Consultant Martin Wold. Within three years, the number of LNG-fueled ships afloat will increase from 340 hulls today to more than 800 vessels, DNV predicts, and most of the new deliveries will be big vessels like container ships and PCTCs.
EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit on Wednesday to deepen economic ties, with European leaders pressing for firm, shared language critical of Russia.
UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan
Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...
UK, Italy and Japan team up for new fighter jet
Rishi Sunak has announced a collaboration between the UK, Italy and Japan to develop a new fighter jet that uses artificial intelligence. The prime minister says the joint venture aims to create thousands of UK jobs and strengthen security ties. The nations will develop a next generation fighter - due...
