Grist

‘King coal is dead’

It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
defensenews.com

Kongsberg precision-strike missiles to replace Harpoons on UK warships

LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy is to be equipped with a new long-range precision strike missile in an agreement announced Nov 22 with the Norwegian Government. Eleven frigates and destroyers are to be equipped with the Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace built Naval Strike Missile. The first three warships...
The Hill

Five ways the Biden DOE is spending big on nuclear energy

The Department of Energy is spending big to keep America’s old nuclear reactors online while laying the foundations of the nuclear energy industry of the future.  The investment into America’s long-declining nuclear industry — which includes tens of millions of funding announced this week — builds on a far-broader package of federal subsidies invested in…
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
maritime-executive.com

China Merchants Orders Large, Methanol-Fueled Vehicle Ro-Ros

The shipping operation of China Merchants is pursuing plans to develop and build what the company is calling a new generation of Ro-Ro vehicle transports that will be “the world’s largest and most advanced” ships in the category. The plan calls for the new vessels to become among the first car carriers to be dual-fuel operating on methanol.
AFP

China makes first delivery of homegrown passenger jet

China on Friday announced the first delivery of its new domestically produced passenger jet, with the aircraft expected to make its commercial debut early next year. Domestic media previously reported that four aircraft were expected to be delivered to China Eastern –- the country's second-largest carrier by passenger numbers –- by the end of the year before going into operation in the first quarter of 2023.
Grist

The surprising player in the rail strike fight: Fossil fuel companies

As the country barrelled towards a potential rail workers strike last week, battle lines were drawn over the issue of paid sick leave. On the one side were unions — the signalmen, track workers, boilermakers, and conductors — who had rejected a contract brokered in September that didn’t include paid time off for illnesses or medical visits. On the other were big rail companies, which have spent years cutting staff, extending worker hours, and enacting stricter attendance policies, all while making record-breaking profits.
maritime-executive.com

DNV Predicts a Strong Future for LNG-Fueled Ships

The advisory division of leading class society DNV Maritime sees good times ahead for LNG dual-fuel vessels, even if today's high gas prices support fuel-switching to VLSFO. More than 200 LNG-fueled ships have been ordered over the course of the year to date, including 17 in November alone, according to DNV Principal Consultant Martin Wold. Within three years, the number of LNG-fueled ships afloat will increase from 340 hulls today to more than 800 vessels, DNV predicts, and most of the new deliveries will be big vessels like container ships and PCTCs.
Reuters

EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit on Wednesday to deepen economic ties, with European leaders pressing for firm, shared language critical of Russia.
The Guardian

UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan

Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...
BBC

