Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts vs. Cowboys, QA

By Andrew Moore
 4 days ago

Andrew Moore and Drake Wally give their gut reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys and answer Colts fans' questions about Chris Ballard, Jeff Saturday, Matt Ryan, and more.

The Indianapolis Colts went into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys hoping to pull off the upset on Sunday Night Football . Instead, things took a turn for the worse.

The Cowboys embarrassed the Colts on national television, putting up a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 54-19 win. The Colts entered the fourth quarter down just 21-19. However, turnovers on four consecutive drives led to an avalanche of points by the Cowboys.

The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast was back this week to break down all the action from the weekend. Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Drake Wally serve as your experts on all things Colts. The guys will break down each Colts matchup throughout the rest of the season and give their reactions to any breaking news to come out of West 56 th Street.

On Tuesday night, Andrew and Drake gave their gut reactions to the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys. Check out that episode and their analysis below:

The guys start with the offensive side of the ball and dissect why the Colts had so many issues with ball security. The play of Matt Ryan, Alec Pierce, and the offensive line is discussed. Andrew and Drake also look at how the defense played and give their reasons why the Colts gave up so many points in the fourth quarter.

Although the Colts are on their bye week, fans still have so many questions surrounding the present and future of this team. On Thursday night, Andrew and Drake held a Q&A for all topics surrounding the Colts. That episode can be seen right here:

The guys give their thoughts and opinions on a variety of questions surrounding the Colts. Who are the top head coaching candidates for the Colts? Who are the possible options the Colts could draft at quarterback? What are the top roster priorities entering the offseason? Andrew and Drake answer those questions and much more.

Make sure to subscribe to the Horseshoe Huddle YouTube channel and hit the bell so you are notified whenever Andrew and Drake go live. The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast is built for Colts fans to join in on the conversation and take in expert analysis regarding their favorite team. Join us live on the next episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast !

