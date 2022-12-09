2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)
The Police Department Reported a motor vehicle crash Wednesday early morning.
Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the accident happened on Interstate 40 west at around 7:10 a.m.
In Fayette County, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was driving west on the freeway when it lost control and slid across one lane before coming to rest in a grassy median.
According to THP, the car spun around after hitting a guardrail on the passenger side.
On the median, it came to rest on a dirt embankment.
Both the Sonata's 27-year-old driver and its 24-year-old passenger died in the collision, according to THP.
Another passenger, 35, sustained injuries.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.
December 9, 2022
Source: FOX 13 Memphis
Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Nashville Accident News
- Memphis Accident News
- Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0