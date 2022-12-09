2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department Reported a motor vehicle crash Wednesday early morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the accident happened on Interstate 40 west at around 7:10 a.m.

In Fayette County, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was driving west on the freeway when it lost control and slid across one lane before coming to rest in a grassy median.

According to THP, the car spun around after hitting a guardrail on the passenger side.

On the median, it came to rest on a dirt embankment.

Both the Sonata's 27-year-old driver and its 24-year-old passenger died in the collision, according to THP.

Another passenger, 35, sustained injuries.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

