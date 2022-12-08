Bah Humbug! Blame inflation if your holiday wish list goes unanswered.
Surprise Independent
5 days ago
(BPT) - The countdown to Christmas and Hanukkah are on and consumers are finding a little less in their wallets this year. Inflation, not scrooge-like behavior, can be blamed for fewer presents under the tree.
It’s the season of giving but in a year of inflation. If high prices have you straddling a finite budget with an abundance of holiday cheer then you may be feeling awkward about how much to spend on gifts or adding a generous tip on top of a steep bill.
(BPT) - Selecting the perfect gift can be a challenge, no matter who is on your list. However, when it comes to kids it can be particularly challenging to think of unique gift ideas year after year. With a record year of inflation, many are rethinking how they give gifts this holiday season and beyond.
Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
Recent surveys reported by GOBankingRates have shown that 75% of consumers have tipped for over-the-counter services "out of guilt." That sense of guilt is sometimes amplified when an iPad terminal at...
Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s finally cozy season which means you have an excuse to stay in PJs all day (not that you even needed a reason). We believe you can never have too many pajama sets on hand, especially when they’re stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Bonus points if they are on trend for the upcoming holiday season. If you haven’t found a pair you don’t want to take off yet, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers found the most luxurious and festive two-piece set that’s just under $30.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Searching for online cards and invitations? ’Tis the season—December is here, and along with it, holiday parties, celebratory dinners, and the need to send an annual family photo to friends around the world. While snail mail certainly has its charms, there’s no doubt that digital correspondence via email or text is faster and far less of a hassle. (You try stuffing 150 paper cards into envelopes, addressing them by hand, and bringing them to the post office.)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
We’re in the final countdown until the Festival of Lights begins. And if you haven’t had a chance to change out your traditional decor for something more festive, head to Target now — the retailer just stocked their shelves with hundreds of Hanukkah items, perfect for any design scheme.
Target’s holiday decor is so festive, we’re sure you’re going to fill your cart with everything you can. You can get stunning gold Menorahs, cozy throws, and celebratory banners that will have...
Managing the end-of-year holidays can be particularly taxing for adults with ADHD but some targeted coping tips can help. Break down large tasks, like shopping for gifts, into compartmentalized, well-defined tasks. Focus on your strengths and sense of "enough-ness"—that you can be good enough, use your unique strengths, and enjoy...
These are some of my most favorite rice treats to make. Making them into Santa hats was easy and they don’t have to look perfect to taste amazing. Here is what you need to make your own easy Christmas treats. Ingredients:. butter. crispy rice cereal. mini marshmallows. red melting...
Comments / 0