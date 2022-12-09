Read full article on original website
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
Birkdale Village lands bartaco’s first Charlotte-area restaurant, new Drybar location
CHARLOTTE — Upscale street food concept bartaco is coming to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. North American Properties has signed deals for the brand’s first location in the Charlotte market as well as a new location of Drybar. Both are expected to open next year. (WATCH BELOW: Cheesecake Factory...
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road, Charlotte – 88 Violations include: Employee did not demonstrate food safety knowledge; certified person in charge wasn’t available; soap dispenser was filled with sanitizer instead of hand soap; pink mold residue was on ice chute; and open box of Jamaican patty was not date marked.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Restaurants Open Christmas Eve and Christmas for 2022
Are you planning on eating out this holiday season? Not everyone feels like enjoying a meal in the house or having to cook a big feast during Christmas time. But, there are also those that cook so much on Christmas Day that they need to eat out on Christmas Eve. So many different options on how to enjoy a meal throughout the holiday season, so why not check out all options? This year there are plenty of restaurants open in Charlotte for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
'It's been selling tremendously' | Charlotte woman works hard to get self-made liquor brand on ABC Store shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Persistence paid off for Taylor Redd, the owner of Redd Rose Vodka, who can now proudly spot bottles of her liquor at ABC Stores across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Redd said it's been a dream that's been several years in the making. "I own a liquor. It...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CMS, Pineville, Indian Trail and Waxhaw discussing big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders Dec. 13 in the Charlotte region. The Mecklenburg County County Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. to allow new members to take the oath of office as well as appoint a chair and vice chair. (Click here for the agenda)
1 person treated by MEDIC in east Charlotte house fire
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters worked to put out a fire early Tuesday morning inside a house in east Charlotte. A Channel 9 crew could still see firefighters at a home past midnight on Olde Savannah Road, which is just off Albemarle Road. Our crews could not see any damage from...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Noon Year’s Eve Party in Birkdale
The Town of Huntersville is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve Party in Birkdale Village, 8712 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville. This early New Year’s Eve party for families take place Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is also the kickoff for the Town of...
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
Pedestrian crossing Independence Boulevard pronounced dead at Charlotte hospital
Pedestrians crossing Independence Boulevard have been an issue for years.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
WBTV
Filling the open superintendent position at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate’s office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
qcnews.com
Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard
A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near …. A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. ‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old boy...
After 2 homicides in 24 hours, north Charlotte community on high alert
CHARLOTTE — Two people were killed in north Charlotte this weekend within 24 hours of each other, police said. The incidents happened only 500 feet apart, just south of University City. A police report shows the first happened when a man was shot on Tom Hunter Road Saturday night....
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
