ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

Prevent missing out on activities: Get your flu vaccine today

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvMTG_0jcw4kg500

(BPT) - Heavier jackets are out. Noses are running. Germs are thriving.

During this time of year, it’s important to arm yourself with information on how you can help protect yourself from the flu. This may be especially important this winter, with COVID-19 variants still prevalent in some communities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a decline in flu hospitalizations and deaths last season, citing masking and social distancing as likely contributions. However, reduced COVID-19 restrictions may result in increased influenza activity.

Getting a flu vaccine may be the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones — and can help keep you from missing important events, like family gatherings over the holidays and into the new year.

If you’re unsure if a flu vaccine is right for you, you’re not alone. There can be a lot of confusion out there surrounding vaccines. To help, here are five common flu vaccine myths — and the facts behind them.

Myth 1: You can get the flu from the flu vaccine.

Every year, some people choose not to get a seasonal flu vaccine because they have heard you can get the flu from the vaccine. However, that’s not true. In fact, doctors strongly recommend getting the flu vaccine because it is the best way to help protect yourself from the flu. The flu vaccine has a good safety record, it doesn’t cause serious side effects and may even help reduce the seriousness of your symptoms if you do get the flu.

Myth 2: The flu vaccine isn’t safe for older adults.

The flu vaccine is safe, simple and a smart choice — no matter your age. In fact, the flu vaccine is especially important if you’re 65 or older because older adults are at higher risk for serious flu complications, which could result in a hospital stay.

Myth 3: The flu vaccine causes strong side effects.

Side effects from the flu vaccine are typically mild, if any happen at all. The most common side effects are soreness, redness or tenderness where the shot was given. A low-grade fever, headache or muscle aches may occur but usually only last a day or two. The flu vaccine also doesn’t interact with other medications, so you don’t have to worry about changing your medication routine.

Myth 4: I got a flu vaccine last year, so I’m fine for this year.

Even if you received a flu shot last year, the CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for optimal protection, due to the fact that a person’s immunity from vaccination declines with time. Also, the flu viruses are constantly changing so the vaccine is updated each year, as needed.

Myth 5: I got the COVID-19 vaccine, or a booster, and so I can’t get the flu vaccine.

The two vaccines are very different and protect you from different viruses. There are no interactions between the two vaccines. Both are recommended by the CDC to help maintain optimal health and you can save a trip by getting both vaccines at the same time.

Whether you are enrolled in Original Medicare or have a Medicare Advantage plan, your flu vaccine is covered at no additional cost. So don’t wait — visit your doctor’s office or a participating pharmacy and get your flu vaccine today.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of a medical provider.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
NBC New York

What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.

Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why

Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
americanmilitarynews.com

CDC recommends masks for COVID over holidays for 3rd year

With the holiday season in gear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again encouraging Americans to wear masks and take other measures to minimize the spread of multiple respiratory illnesses now circulating, including COVID-19. While experts are expressing cautious optimism about COVID levels this winter, it’s being...
EverydayHealth.com

Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says

Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu

For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Mount Shasta Herald

Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. Here's what to know.

Though the “tripledemic” – COVID-19, RSV and influenza – remains a problem in many places, experts say the flu is beginning to hit the country hard. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said he has seen the first signs that RSV infections may be stabilizing after an early jump, while COVID-19 is “smoldering.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy