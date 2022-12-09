ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

94.3 The Point

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

These Are the 10 You Always Want in Ocean County, NJ

We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. There are always 10 businesses you want in Ocean County, no matter what. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse

LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
LINDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Angry customer hurls bottles of red wine at Linden, NJ liquor store workers

LINDEN — It was bottles of red, not white, that were thrown at employees of a liquor store by an angry customer in November. Linden police released video Sunday of a customer wearing a New York Yankees t-shirt that came into Beno's Liquors on Wood Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and tried to buy a small bottle of liquor. When he didn't have enough to make his purchase he grabbed several bottles of red wine from a display at the front counter and threw them at two employees behind the register.
LINDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ

LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Pike late Thursday afternoon. Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Linden, NJ mayor beefs up police presence after liquor store attack

LINDEN — Mayor Derek Armstead is increasing patrols after a customer threw bottles of wine at cashiers when he didn't have enough money to pay for his purchase. Video captured the angry customer at Beno's Liquors in Linden grabbing bottles of red from a display and hurling them on Nov. 30 as the staff tried to protect themselves. Linden police said the man also threatened to kill the workers.
LINDEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley

BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

