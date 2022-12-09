Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
ABC7 Los Angeles
ESPN's 2022 college football All-America team
It wasn't just any year in college football. We're going to have a College Football Playoff for the first time that doesn't include Alabama or Clemson and one that does include TCU. There are similar surprises on ESPN's 2022 All-America team. Some of the players on everybody's radar when the...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61 after hospitalization
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Mississippi -- Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died Monday night after complications related to a heart condition, the school announced. He was 61. Leach's family said, in a statement released Tuesday by the school, that Leach participated in organ donation at the University of Mississippi Medical Center...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Nevada is leaning on Jacob Khounsourath a lot this season. The Cub guard has embraced the challenge
Toward the end of the first quarter of Nevada's Heart of Iowa Conference boys basketball game with South Hamilton Tuesday Cub guard Jacob Khounsourath had the ball with under 10 seconds left and was eyeing the basket. But instead of going aggressive toward the rim for a basket, Khounsourath surveyed the court and...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, which is filled with divisional matchups that could have playoff implications. The Los Angeles Rams won in dramatic fashion Thursday night when Baker Mayfield -- who was claimed off waivers two days prior -- led the team to a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway gives injury updates on Kendric Davis, Malcolm Dandridge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − The injury bug has been fluttering around Memphis basketball for months. It has finally, apparently, bitten the Tigers. Senior big man Malcolm Dandridge left Tuesday's 91-88 loss at No. 4 Alabama with an ankle injury that coach Penny Hardaway said afterward is likely serious enough to keep him sidelined for some time. ...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Bronny James, Kiyan Anthony impress in high school showcase
CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Mere minutes into Monday's nationally televised event, Bronny James cocked the ball behind his head and zoomed to the hoop for a fast-break dunk that he hammered home. The throwdown was an appropriate throwback to how his father, LeBron James, first burst onto the scene with his...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Austin Reaves' clutch 3 salvages Lakers' road trip with win
DETROIT -- If not for an Austin Reaves 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds remaining, the Los Angeles Lakers might have dropped the final leg of their six-game road trip Sunday against thePistons. Instead, L.A. completed a 124-117 win against a Detroit team with the worst record in the league at 7-22...
