Movies to watch for heading into the 2022 awards season

Movie awards season is officially in full swing, with several groups already naming their best picks of the year, and the Golden Globe nominations coming out on Dec. 12.

Here are some films that are poised to do well in awards season. (Release dates and screenings subject to change.)

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

“The Whale”

Adventurous director Darren Aronofsky (”The Wrestler”) returns with this drama starring Brendan Fraser (who is generating quite the Oscar buzz — he received a standing ovation at the film’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival) as a 600-pound English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. (In limited release in theaters Dec. 9.)

“The Fabelmans”

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical passion project is a coming-of-age story about a boy’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Michelle Williams is generating Oscar buzz for best actress as the boy’s mother. (Now showing at Regal Warren East Warren 21.)

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Two lifelong friends in Ireland find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Colin Farrell is a good bet for lots of best actor nods. (Now showing at Regal Warren East)

“Women Talking”

Acclaimed director Sarah Polley (”Away from Her”) follows women in an isolated religious colony who struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults. The cast includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand, and look for them to be on many best ensemble lists. (In limited release Dec. 23)

“Till”

This harrowing tale of Emmett Till, a Black boy who was tortured and lynched for allegedly whistling at a white woman, contributed to the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement in 1955. (Now playing on several streaming services.)

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”. (Netflix/TNS) 2022 © Netflix/TNS

“Blonde”

Ana da Armas should get some lead actress nods for this moving fictional telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe, based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. (Now streaming on Netflix.)

“Nope”

Director Jordan Peele (”Get Out,” “Us”) continues his hot streak with this sci-fi thriller about a man and his sister who discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch. (Now streaming on several services.)

“Tar”

A portrait of Lydia Tar, (Cate Blanchett) widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. The film may well earn Blanchett her third Oscar. (Rent or buy on Amazon Video or Vudu.)

This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” (Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP) Allyson Riggs/AP

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

This wildly imaginative comedy-drama follows an aging Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who gets swept up in an adventure where she can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Look For Ke Huy Quan to score big in supporting actor categories. (Available to stream on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video with a Showtime subscription.)

“Elvis”

Director Bazz Luhrmann lends his stylish flair to this biopic that follows Elvis Presley from his time as a little boy in Tennessee to his later struggles with fame. Look for this to score in production design and costume categories. (Now streaming on HBO Max.)

“Don’t Worry Darling”

A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. (Available to stream on HBO Max.)

“The Good Nurse”

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne stars as a caregiver who is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients. (Now streaming on Netflix.)