ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Movies to watch for heading into the 2022 awards season

By Rod Pocowatchit
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjbML_0jcw3vxn00

Movie awards season is officially in full swing, with several groups already naming their best picks of the year, and the Golden Globe nominations coming out on Dec. 12.

Here are some films that are poised to do well in awards season. (Release dates and screenings subject to change.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaQ2f_0jcw3vxn00
Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

“The Whale”

Adventurous director Darren Aronofsky (”The Wrestler”) returns with this drama starring Brendan Fraser (who is generating quite the Oscar buzz — he received a standing ovation at the film’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival) as a 600-pound English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. (In limited release in theaters Dec. 9.)

“The Fabelmans”

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical passion project is a coming-of-age story about a boy’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Michelle Williams is generating Oscar buzz for best actress as the boy’s mother. (Now showing at Regal Warren East Warren 21.)

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Two lifelong friends in Ireland find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Colin Farrell is a good bet for lots of best actor nods. (Now showing at Regal Warren East)

“Women Talking”

Acclaimed director Sarah Polley (”Away from Her”) follows women in an isolated religious colony who struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults. The cast includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand, and look for them to be on many best ensemble lists. (In limited release Dec. 23)

“Till”

This harrowing tale of Emmett Till, a Black boy who was tortured and lynched for allegedly whistling at a white woman, contributed to the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement in 1955. (Now playing on several streaming services.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13U56T_0jcw3vxn00
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”. (Netflix/TNS) 2022 © Netflix/TNS

“Blonde”

Ana da Armas should get some lead actress nods for this moving fictional telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe, based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. (Now streaming on Netflix.)

“Nope”

Director Jordan Peele (”Get Out,” “Us”) continues his hot streak with this sci-fi thriller about a man and his sister who discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch. (Now streaming on several services.)

“Tar”

A portrait of Lydia Tar, (Cate Blanchett) widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. The film may well earn Blanchett her third Oscar. (Rent or buy on Amazon Video or Vudu.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRDPv_0jcw3vxn00
This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” (Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP) Allyson Riggs/AP

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

This wildly imaginative comedy-drama follows an aging Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who gets swept up in an adventure where she can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Look For Ke Huy Quan to score big in supporting actor categories. (Available to stream on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video with a Showtime subscription.)

“Elvis”

Director Bazz Luhrmann lends his stylish flair to this biopic that follows Elvis Presley from his time as a little boy in Tennessee to his later struggles with fame. Look for this to score in production design and costume categories. (Now streaming on HBO Max.)

“Don’t Worry Darling”

A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. (Available to stream on HBO Max.)

“The Good Nurse”

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne stars as a caregiver who is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients. (Now streaming on Netflix.)

Reach Rod Pocowatchit at rodrick@rawdzilla.com .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Variety

Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees

The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres.  Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels.   This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions

The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved

Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
GoldDerby

Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever

Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
IndieWire

Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Variety

Helen Mirren Praises Her ‘1923’ Co-Star Harrison Ford at Premiere: ‘He Taught Me a Great Deal About Film Acting’

Long before running Yellowstone ranch in Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923,” Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren first played husband and wife in the 1986 Peter Weir film “The Mosquito Coast.” “When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody,” Mirren told Variety with a laugh at the red carpet premiere of “1923” on Friday night. “So I was very intimidated.” By 1986, Ford had already portrayed Han Solo in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and starred in two “Indiana Jones” features. She continued, “I learned a lot from him because I hadn’t...
MONTANA STATE
GoldDerby

When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?

The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
215
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy