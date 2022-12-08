How long is Andrew Wiggins out? Adductor injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star

Two of the league's superstars go head-to-head on ESPN Tuesday night, as Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals face off against Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are exactly where people expected them to be — at the bottom standings. Chicago is 7-15-4 on the season, owning the second-worst record in the league, only trailing Anaheim. After ending October with four wins on their record, the Blackhawks have managed to pick up just three victories over the last month and a half, going 3-12-2 in that span.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO