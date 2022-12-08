ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How long is Andrew Wiggins out? Adductor injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star

By Scott Rafferty
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: TV channel, live stream, time for Warriors vs. Bucks Tuesday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than this. On Tuesday, two of the NBA's biggest stars go head-to-head when Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks host Stephen Curry's Warriors. It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the Warriors, but Curry has been spectacular. He's averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds through 24 games, numbers that are as good as — if not better — than his unanimous MVP season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, time for Celtics vs. Clippers Monday NBA game

After a four-game Eastern Conference road trip, the Clippers are back in LA for a five-game homestand. During the Clippers' venture east, Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup after a two-week absence to appear in three of LA's four games. During the trip, Leonard averaged 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, but he shot just 37.2 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from deep, indicating that there is still some rust that needs to be shaken off.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Bronny James going to college? Ohio State, USC among favorites to land LeBron's son

With Bronny James' senior season underway at Sierra Canyon, the anticipation around his college decision has intensified. The son of LeBron is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He has gotten out to a strong start to his final high school season and will have the opportunity to shine in a massive spotlight game.
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Zion Williamson, the MVP race and 1st place in the West: Pelicans win streak powering the NBA's hottest story

Have you been paying attention to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans? If not, it might be time to direct your attention to what's going on in the Crescent City. It wasn't too long ago that The Sporting News' Kyle Irving issued an advisory that Williamson and the Pelicans were on the verge of establishing themselves as contenders in the West. After a few resounding statements, consider their contender status established.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is Blackhawks vs. Capitals tonight? TV channel, streams for ESPN Tuesday night game

Two of the league's superstars go head-to-head on ESPN Tuesday night, as Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals face off against Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are exactly where people expected them to be — at the bottom standings. Chicago is 7-15-4 on the season, owning the second-worst record in the league, only trailing Anaheim. After ending October with four wins on their record, the Blackhawks have managed to pick up just three victories over the last month and a half, going 3-12-2 in that span.
CHICAGO, IL
ng-sportingnews.com

LeBron James vs. Carmelo Anthony high school game, revisited: Stats, highlights from 2002 high school showdown

Long before starring in the NBA as headliners of its 2003 draft class, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James were two of the most heralded high school prospects in America. Anthony, born in May of 1984, was considered the No. 1 recruit in the graduating class of 2002. James, born in December of 1984, was considered the No. 1 recruit in the graduating class of 2003.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 15 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Every NFL team is in action as the fantasy football playoffs begin, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions have never been more difficult or more important. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 15 lineup choices.

