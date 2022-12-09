ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global equity funds record biggest weekly outflows in three months

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Outflows from global equity funds in the week ended Dec. 7 hit a three-month high on fears that interest rates could stay higher for longer than expected amid mounting worries about a recession next year.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors offloaded a net $22.03 billion worth of global equity funds, marking their biggest weekly net selling since Sept. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14N4mp_0jcw33pA00

Reports showing an upbeat U.S. services industry activity and higher-than-expected nonfarm payroll additions in November raised bets that the Federal Reserve will be more hawkish than expected. read more

Investors were also worried as the biggest U.S. banks including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America warned of a recession as inflation threatens consumer demand. read more

Investors sold a net $26.65 billion in U.S. equity funds, although they purchased European and Asian equity funds worth $3.41 billion and $990 million, respectively.

Among equity sector funds, tech, financials and consumer discretionary witnessed outflows of $1.04 billion, $702 million and $523 million, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIlBG_0jcw33pA00

Meanwhile, global bond funds attracted $8.54 billion in inflows after witnessing outflows for four weeks.

Corporate bond funds received $2.17 billion, and government bond funds drew $1.06 billion, the biggest weekly inflow in three weeks, while outflows from short- and mid-term bond funds eased to a 16-week low of $272 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JAYN_0jcw33pA00

Meanwhile, money market funds accumulated $62 billion in net buying, marking the biggest weekly inflow since Nov. 2.

In the commodities space, energy funds received about $87 million in a seventh successive week of net buying. Still precious metal funds recorded outflows of $357 million, the most in four weeks.

According to data available for 24,734 emerging market (EM) funds, equity funds saw outflows of 1.06 billion after two straight weeks of inflows, but investors purchased $1.35 billion worth of bond funds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtFdc_0jcw33pA00

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

