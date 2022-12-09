ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Letter To The Editor: Money For Nothing

To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. If Resolution EP-6 passes on 12-15-22 the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the P.I.L.O.T. repayment money that is given to the County. The county receives somewhere around 2 million dollars of P.I.L.O.T. money from numerous P.I.L.O.T. agreements. If EP-6 passes the county...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Police Attempt To Locate Endangered Adult Male

OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.
OSWEGO, NY
Therese Bonner

Therese Bonner

OSWEGO – Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Message From CSCSD Superintendent Regarding The Affordable Connectivity Program

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The following is a message from Central Square Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the Affordable Connectivity Program for eligible students/families:. December 13, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
David (Dave) J. Reidy

David (Dave) J. Reidy

David (Dave) J. Reidy, 84, a resident of Stuart, Florida, born in Oswego, New York passed away on December 10, 2022, at Hay-Madeira Hospice House in Stuart, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. He spent most of his life in Oswego where he met his wife, Patricia (Pat) Parker and they went on to enjoy 62 years of marriage, retiring to Florida in 2000.
STUART, FL
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/6/22 – 12/7/22

On 12/7/2022 at approximately 3:49 PM, Donald Champagne was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. D. Champagne was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment. Inmate Name: MAHALICK, CHRISTOPHER M. Address: 157 E 4TH ST: APT 1,...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore

HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

KeyBank Sponsors OCO “Giving Thanks” Event

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Stephanie Leonard and representatives from Key Bank during OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor for the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
David G. Clark

David G. Clark

FULTON, NY – David G. Clark, 54, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1968 in Fulton to Donald and Gloria Clark. David was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1987 and was employed as a dry wall finisher for 30 years.
FULTON, NY
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
