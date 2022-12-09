Read full article on original website
Shop With A Hero Builds Positive Relations Between Police And Kids
FULTON, NY – The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday: Christmas shopping for families in need. Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with a child in the community and shop for that child’s family.
Letter To The Editor: Money For Nothing
To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. If Resolution EP-6 passes on 12-15-22 the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the P.I.L.O.T. repayment money that is given to the County. The county receives somewhere around 2 million dollars of P.I.L.O.T. money from numerous P.I.L.O.T. agreements. If EP-6 passes the county...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 4 – 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Gen E. Watson, 47 years old and Gilbert R. Coffey, 54 years old, both from Fulton, were arrested and charged with several criminal sex acts against a minor. See the full story here. The Dasher...
Oswego Police Attempt To Locate Endangered Adult Male
OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.
Mayor Barlow Announces Wage Increases For City SEIU200 Employees
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow and SEIU 200United President Scott Phillipson announced today an agreement between the City of Oswego and SEIU 200 to raise wages for all city SEIU 200 employees. Wages will be raised $3 an hour across the board for all members of the SEIU Union...
Fulton Sunrise Rotary Donates To Davis-Standard’s Christmas Gift-Giving Program
FULTON, NY – The holiday season is a time of festivities, family gatherings, and the joy of giving. For several years Fulton Sunrise Rotary has contributed gifts to Davis-Standard’s annual program of helping local families at Christmas. With “wish lists” in hand Rotarians join holiday shoppers in the...
Therese Bonner
OSWEGO – Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
‘Tis The Season To Enjoy Holiday Happenings In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY– Visit Oswego County to enjoy a wide array of family-friendly holiday events! From breakfasts with Santa to festive performances, residents and visitors have plenty of opportunities to get in the holiday spirit. Listed below are several enchanting events to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18.
Message From CSCSD Superintendent Regarding The Affordable Connectivity Program
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The following is a message from Central Square Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the Affordable Connectivity Program for eligible students/families:. December 13, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for...
SUNY Oswego Officer’s Life-Saving Work Honored During University Police Awards
OSWEGO – The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
David (Dave) J. Reidy
David (Dave) J. Reidy, 84, a resident of Stuart, Florida, born in Oswego, New York passed away on December 10, 2022, at Hay-Madeira Hospice House in Stuart, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. He spent most of his life in Oswego where he met his wife, Patricia (Pat) Parker and they went on to enjoy 62 years of marriage, retiring to Florida in 2000.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/6/22 – 12/7/22
On 12/7/2022 at approximately 3:49 PM, Donald Champagne was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. D. Champagne was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment. Inmate Name: MAHALICK, CHRISTOPHER M. Address: 157 E 4TH ST: APT 1,...
Fulton Announces The Return Of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday Dec. 14, 29 Businesses Participating
FULTON, NY – After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity...
Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore
HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
Fulton Tractor Supply Company Store To Host Photos With Santa Event
FULTON, N.Y — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.
Christmas Photos With Santa At The H. Lee White Maritime Museum Dec. 17-18
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to be able to offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, December 17 & 18. Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family...
Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
Fulton, Central Square Residents Receive Promotions In New York Air National Guard
SYRACUSE, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kurtis Mills from Fulton (zip code 13069), N.Y., and assigned to...
KeyBank Sponsors OCO “Giving Thanks” Event
Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Stephanie Leonard and representatives from Key Bank during OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor for the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on...
David G. Clark
FULTON, NY – David G. Clark, 54, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1968 in Fulton to Donald and Gloria Clark. David was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1987 and was employed as a dry wall finisher for 30 years.
