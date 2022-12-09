Brock makes it back to 3A Division I title game with semifinal win against Malakoff

By Cody Thorn | Photos/Video by Tommy Hays

FRISCO - A win at one Dallas Cowboys' stadium sends Brock to another one next week.

The Eagles overcame an early deficit against Malakoff to pick up a 21-10 win on Thursday night in a Class 3A Division I semifinal game at the Ford Center at the Star.

Next up is a return to the Class 3A-I championship game, where the Eagles saw a perfect 15-0 season in 2021 end with a loss.

Waiting for them on the other side this year is undefeated Franklin, last year’s Class 3A-II champions. This is Brock’s fourth trip to the finals in nine years.

The championship game at Arlington's AT&T Stadium is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“It is a great feeling but we all know the job isn’t done,” said Brock’s Carson Finney. “We need to finish. We didn’t finish it. We didn’t last year, so we have to get it done.

"All offseason, all summer, we felt about feeling walking off the field in second place and not getting that gold. It motivates us.”

Brock will be the underdog based on records against Franklin (15-0), a squad that hasn’t lost a game since December 2020.

“It is tough to get back (in the finals) and it is hard to get there the first time,” Brock coach Billy Mathis said. “Now, we got another chance. So we’re going to go out and lay it all on the line.

"Underdog, overdog, it doesn’t matter, we are playing for a state championship so I’m happy with it.”

Brock lost the championship game and opened this season with four straight losses. But now, an 11-game win streak will be put on the line.

To secure that spot, the Eagles (11-4) rallied after falling behind - for the third straight week. The Tigers got a 23-yard field goal from Juan Gonzalez early in the first quarter to make it 3-0.

Brock answered on the final play of the first quarter, a 1-yard keeper by Tyler Moody.

The lead never changed hands again and Finney played a part.

The junior safety recorded an interception in the second quarter in the red zone. Brock then drove down the field, and Reid Watkins scored on a 7-yard run with 2:14 left in the first half.

Malakoff drove down the field, aided by a 27-yard pass from Mike Jones to Corey Phillips that moved the ball to the 10. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the 8, the Tigers went for the points with 20 seconds left and a field goal attempt.

Instead, Finney ran nearly untouched around the end and blocked it with his bicep.

“It was amazing; it stopped the momentum and helped us to go on and win the game,” Finney said.

Added Mathis, “Blocking those field goals, those are all effort deals. A lot of teams when they get there are like, ‘Oh, good, we just let them kick a field goal.’

"We will not do that. We will line up and try to go block everything.”

Each team scored in the second half.

Brock made it 21-3 on Hawkins’ second scoring run - from 2 yards out.

Malakoff pulled closer in the fourth, as Chauncey Hogg had a 92-yard punt return for a score to make it 21-10. The Tigers' defense got a stop and gave the offense the ball back, but an interception by Watkins at the 2-yard line sealed the win.

That snapped the Tigers’ 12-game winning streak.

Here are photos from Thursday night's semifinal game in Frisco: