STREATOR – The over 150 workers for Owens-Brockway Glass in Streator being laid off at the end of the this year will have some assistance in finding new employment. Owens announced that on January 1st, they’ll be indefinitely letting 161 workers go. The Illinois Department of Commerce Dislocated Worker Program and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be hosting a series of Layoff Assistance Workshops at the Bruce Township Hall Building this Thursday and Friday. Those who are facing unemployment can attend the sessions Thursday, where a Spanish interpreter will be available, at 7:30 AM, 1 PM and 3:30 PM. A session on Friday will be conducted in English only at 8 AM, 9:45 Am and 11:15 AM.

STREATOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO