Layoff Assistance Workshops coming to Streator for Owens Employees
STREATOR – The over 150 workers for Owens-Brockway Glass in Streator being laid off at the end of the this year will have some assistance in finding new employment. Owens announced that on January 1st, they’ll be indefinitely letting 161 workers go. The Illinois Department of Commerce Dislocated Worker Program and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be hosting a series of Layoff Assistance Workshops at the Bruce Township Hall Building this Thursday and Friday. Those who are facing unemployment can attend the sessions Thursday, where a Spanish interpreter will be available, at 7:30 AM, 1 PM and 3:30 PM. A session on Friday will be conducted in English only at 8 AM, 9:45 Am and 11:15 AM.
IVCC approves tax levy; up 7.5%
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College last week gave final approval to a $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase over last year’s $13.5 million extension. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s EAV due largely to an agreement with Constellation’s LaSalle Power Station. Over five years, it will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for IVCC. With the levy increasing more than 5%, a public hearing was held prior to final approval. Taxpayers in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties – as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties – should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.
Christmas dinner meal distribution Friday in Mendota
MENDOTA – The First Presbyterian Church Micro Pantry in Mendota will be holding their annual Christmas Dinner meal distribution this Friday from 5 PM until 7 PM or supplies are gone. The kits will include all the makings for a Christmas dinner, assembled by volunteers and sponsored by community members and businesses. The meal boxes will include a variety of items that those who pick them up can cook, bake or prepare for Christmas. Those in need should line up down the alley from 4th Street Friday.
Holiday cheer spread Saturday in Mendota during toy giveaway
MENDOTA – Over 240 families stopped by the Mendota Police Department Saturday for the community craft and toy giveaway. The gifts were donated by Flat River LLC and distributed in cooperation with the United Way. Mendota resident Ashlee Kittilson organized the event with her family and friends to spread holiday cheer in the community.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp accepting applications for host families
PERU – The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, the prospect league baseball team in Peru, are now accepting applications for 2023 Host Families. The roster of players come from the top collegiate baseball players from across the country. The summer homes are needed for players and interns. If you are interested in being a host family, visit their website at PistolShrimpBaseball.com or fill out this form: https://forms.gle/u4YpxFc2tLuLzQVg7.
Poco a Poco Music Fest sets dates for 2023 series
STREATOR – Poco a Poco, the annual student-based music festival in Streator will be back for its 7th year this summer. Students and community members can officially set the date for June 10th through the 17th for a week of music enrichment led by Streator native and professional opera singer Kate Tombaugh. Poco a Poco enrolls incoming high school freshmen through newly-graduated seniors who want to excel in music and have a passion for the arts. A series of showcasing and musical events will take place that week of June. Students will have the opportunity to apply early next year.
No bail for suspect in shootout that killed man, wounded cop
LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — A judge has denied bail for a man charged in a shootout that left a second suspect dead and wounded a suburban Chicago police officer as he was responding to an armed robbery. Thirty-one-year-old Anthony C. Brown Jr., of Chicago was arrested after Thursday’s shooting and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and other charges. A DuPage County judge denied him bail during a Saturday hearing. Brown is not alleged to have fired a gun in the shooting, which wounded a Lombard police officer who fatally shot another suspect. But The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports that because he allegedly took part in the robbery, he can be held accountable for crimes related to it.
DuPage County man charged with hate crimes for swastikas
WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly placing swastika stickers on a county board candidate’s campaign signs. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 49-year-old Keith Klingeman of Naperville is charged with two counts of hate crime and one count of criminal damage to property. Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, Klingeman allegedly placed homemade swastika stickers on two campaign signs belonging to Patricia Gustin, a Republican candidate for the DuPage County Board. Berlin says Klingeman surrendered Friday at the Naperville Police Station and was released on bond from custody.
