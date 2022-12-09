Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.

“I heard a bang thinking there was a tire being blown on the freeway,” said the motel’s manager, who wanted to stay anonymous. “I heard another two bangs thinking the next-door guy was throwing his trash until the lady walked in the office screaming, ‘They’re shooting me, they’re shooting me!’”

The ordeal happened at a motel off of North Bryant Avenue just before 7:30 a.m.

Security video shows a man and woman pull into the motel’s parking lot in a black truck. As the woman walked up the stairs, Roger Gurley can be seen standing outside of his hotel room with a gun.

“When the suspect had seen them there at the hotel, [he] began shooting at them, chasing them,” said Sgt. Dillion Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “As it turns out, the person that was with the victim also had a gun and at some point, had returned fire towards the suspect.”

According to a police report, Gurley and the woman had been dating for the past three to four months but broke up two days prior to the incident. She told police she went to the motel to collect her belongings from the room, expecting Gurley not to be there.

Eventually the woman ran into the motel’s office and the manager called 911.

“She was really scared and really nervous,” said the manager. “It was dangerous.”

OKCPD tells KFOR that Gurley drove away in a car but was quickly tracked down by police. He’s currently booked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center for a slew of charges, including shooting with intent to kill and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

“Thank goodness that no one got killed and they all were safe and eventually they caught everybody, and everything was good to go afterwards,” said the motel’s manager.

Police say currently the man who fired back at Gurley is not facing any charges.

