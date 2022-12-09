Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Ben Walker
This school years K-F-O-R is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
Tonight we are teaming up with “HOMELAND” to honor Ben Walker of Edmond North High School.
Ben is a two-year starter for the Huskies Football team..leading the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons.
Off the field Ben volunteers at the Hope Center in Edmond and works as a Math tutor for kids and somehow between all these things Ben managed to score a perfect 36 on his A-C-T, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Hats off to you Ben.
If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR-DOT-COM slash athlete.
Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0