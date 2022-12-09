ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Ben Walker

By Holden Krusemark / KFOR
 4 days ago

This school years K-F-O-R is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “HOMELAND” to honor Ben Walker of Edmond North High School.

Ben is a two-year starter for the Huskies Football team..leading the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C39Wj_0jcw2pdE00
Ben Walker

Off the field Ben volunteers at the Hope Center in Edmond and works as a Math tutor for kids and somehow between all these things Ben managed to score a perfect 36 on his A-C-T, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Hats off to you Ben.

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR-DOT-COM slash athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.

