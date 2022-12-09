Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 15 News
AZDCS giving tree helping make dreams come true for foster youth
Hadiyah Flores was a little nervous on Tuesday as she was moments away from meeting the woman who helped make her Christams dreams come true last year. As the door of a Peoria home swung open, she immediately embraced Ashley Dance, a hug they say has certainly been a long time coming.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
ABC 15 News
Valley crossing guard blown away by Christmas surprise
Mark Schneider and his family had a heartfelt surprise in store for a very special person Monday. “Over the last year and a half, just talking to him every day, he’s always got a little spring in his step, he’s just got a smile on his face and he’s so nice to the kids,” said Schneider.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
AZFamily
Section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale reopens following deadly crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
This Arizona City Is Among The Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
ABC 15 News
Shaq, Diplo, and Snoop Dog headline music festival Super Bowl weekend in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his 'adult playground' to the Valley for Super Bowl weekend!. Friday, February 10, 2023, Shaq, aka DJ DIESEL, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg, will be headlining 'Shaq's Fun House' presented by Netspend at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. This is the...
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
ABC 15 News
100-year-old Goodyear bar vows to retain legacy after demolition
GOODYEAR — Standing in the same spot for a century, an iconic bar in Goodyear is set to be leveled and relocated for a road widening project. Back in the 60s, the late Roman Comer won a bet in a pool game that changed his life. The eight-ball rolling...
AZFamily
Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
ABC 15 News
AZ legal loophole closed after terrorism charges could not be pursued
PHOENIX — A legal loophole has been closed in Arizona and it may keep students and teachers safer while holding potential school shooters accountable. It has to do with terrorism charges not being applicable to private schools. Prosecutors and higher education leaders noticed the legal blind spot after the...
'He will look like a homeless person': Valley family looking for missing relative with disability
TEMPE, Ariz. — Joseph Adam Gomez-Silva has been missing for 24 days, without his medication, cellphone, or engraved bracelet that lists he has Huntington’s disease. The 34-year-old was last seen at his Tempe home near Baseline and Rural Roads. His grandmother had fixed him something to eat, but minutes later, he was gone.
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
