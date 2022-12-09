ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France has definitively dropped EDF's "Hercules" restructuring plan - Le Maire

 4 days ago
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France has definitively shelved plans for a restructuring of the state-controlled nuclear power group EDF (EDF.PA), code-named Hercules, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"Hercules has been dropped and we will not go back on it," Le Maire said during a visit of the Penly nuclear site in northern France.

The revamp, which aimed to separate the debt-laden nuclear power business from the rest of the company’s assets, had been dropped after it notably raised concerns about job security among employees, who feared that a split between the EDF businesses could result in job cuts.

France is buying out the 16% of EDF it does not already own to take the company private and have a free hand in running it as European governments seek to secure its energy supplies.

