UK's Hunt: finance reforms won't repeat pre-2008 mistakes

 4 days ago
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the financial services reforms he announced on Friday would not lead to a repeat of the regulatory errors that contributed to the 2008 global financial crisis.

"It is perfectly sensible to make pragmatic changes such as the ones that we're announcing today," he said at an event hosted by the Financial Times.

"But we're doing so very, very carefully to make sure that the UK is a competitive, exciting place to be and to invest, but also that we don't lose the guard rails that we put in place after 2008."

