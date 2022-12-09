ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)

 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shelby County on Thursday

The accident happened at around 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Dollar tree.

The vehicle left the road while traveling east on Shelby Drive and collided with a parked car in a Dollar Tree parking lot.

One person was injured in the crash. The identity and name of the victim were not released by the officials.

The man was transported to Regional One Health and he was pronounced dead later there.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

No other information regarding the fatal crash is available currently.

December 9, 2022

Source: FOX 13 Memphis

