Read full article on original website
Cracked Actor
4d ago
they know most Americans support equal marriage so they said the support it to get reelected. once reelected they show their true colors.
Reply(26)
101
RC{mom}6 La.
4d ago
It is nobody's business who people love and choose to spend their lives with!! Freedom for all!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍
Reply(30)
93
Natasha Rose
4d ago
"However, we cannot pass laws that advance one interest and bypass long-held legal protections for others." Sure you can ... look at RvW.
Reply(7)
8
Related
POLITICO
Florida legislators take another crack at insurance
Hello and welcome to Monday. The Main Thing — Florida’s legislative leaders on Friday evening finally gave the public notice about what they plan to do during this week’s special session to try to settle the state’s persistent insurance crisis. Manifesto — The list includes giving...
‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it
Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the special session on the troubled property insurance market and other issues, state House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell urged lawmakers to expand the call of the session because “Floridians are hurting.” But her attempt was rejected by the Republican-led state House. Both House and Senate chambers have supermajorities following the […] The post ‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature’s latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two Senate committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative Republicans in an effort to […] The post Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
New York's Black leaders to convene on crime following midterm losses for Democrats
Rev. Al Sharpton is organizing the summit that’s planned for January.
POLITICO
Tobacco’s California losing streak continues
THE BUZZ: The tobacco industry’s California clout appears to have reached its nadir. In a 2022 campaign coda, the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday rebuffed R.J. Reynolds and Altria’s last-ditch effort to block California’s ban on flavored tobacco. The tobacco giants were unable to stymie a 2019 law prohibiting menthols and sweet-tasting vapes, so they qualified Proposition 31. Voters rejected the referendum by 27 points, so the companies appealed to the high court. Now SCOTUS’s refusal has sealed off the industry’s last escape route.
Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide
An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
DeSantis to Hold Vaccine Manufacturers "Accountable"
The vaccine drama persists among Republican leadership. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his administration intends to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for making false claims about the side effects of vaccines.
DeSantis calls for grand jury to investigate Covid-19 vaccines
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement was the latest in an ongoing war between his administration and the Biden administration — and the broader medical community — over the pandemic.
POLITICO
Not sold on Hochul's State of the State results
Gov. Kathy Hochul faces an electorate skeptical of her ability to deliver as she heads into a new term and legislative session, according to new polling out this morning. When it comes to six themes from her State of the State address in January, voters didn't think Hochul made good this year, a Siena poll conducted the first week of December found.
Texas Republicans propose a Florida-style election police force as it tees up more changes to voting laws
Texas Republicans are laying the groundwork to move quickly on a number of new changes to the state’s voting laws, including a proposal to create an election police force like the one Florida enacted before the 2022 midterms. As of Friday, GOP legislators had already prefiled 20 bills in...
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'
Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
Lake sues to reverse election loss in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a post-election lawsuit contesting the results of her race on Friday afternoon. The lawsuit argues that a significant number of ballots should be considered illegal and calls for an election audit in Maricopa County. Most notably, it asks for Lake to be declared the winner of the election and to ignore the current certification of the results. Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs, who is the incumbent secretary of state, won by 17,117 votes statewide, which is outside of the automatic recount margin of 0.5 percent.
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
Arizona’s GOP governor accused of ‘illegal dumping’ over border wall effort
An Arizona sheriff has accused outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey (R) of “illegal dumping” for an effort to use shipping containers lined with razor wire to plug gaps in the wall along the state’s southern border with Mexico, according to reports. Fox 10 Phoenix reported Sunday that Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said he…
‘Bad faith’ recount; Shirkey’s conspiracies: The Week in Michigan Politics
🙂 Happy Sunday! ❄️ If you don’t see snowflakes outside, don’t fret: The long-term forecast is dreaming of a white Christmas. MLive’s political team, however, is still dreaming of a long-term breather after that historic election a month ago. Here’s what you need to...
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
floridapolitics.com
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices
All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
Defective Home Lawsuits Continue To Flood Florida Courts
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – As large tract home builders continue to spring up new neighborhoods, lawsuits keep streaming into the courts. A Riverview couple’s lawsuit against D.R. Horton, filed December 6, is a typical case of discovered construction defects. Gerardo and Koralys Rivera complain their home
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Comments / 281