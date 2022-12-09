ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not sold on Hochul's State of the State results

Gov. Kathy Hochul faces an electorate skeptical of her ability to deliver as she heads into a new term and legislative session, according to new polling out this morning. When it comes to six themes from her State of the State address in January, voters didn't think Hochul made good this year, a Siena poll conducted the first week of December found.
Tobacco’s California losing streak continues

THE BUZZ: The tobacco industry’s California clout appears to have reached its nadir. In a 2022 campaign coda, the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday rebuffed R.J. Reynolds and Altria’s last-ditch effort to block California’s ban on flavored tobacco. The tobacco giants were unable to stymie a 2019 law prohibiting menthols and sweet-tasting vapes, so they qualified Proposition 31. Voters rejected the referendum by 27 points, so the companies appealed to the high court. Now SCOTUS’s refusal has sealed off the industry’s last escape route.
