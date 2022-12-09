Read full article on original website
Healey's first big hires
DRUMROLL PLEASE — Maura Healey is turning to Beacon Hill veterans and trusted advisers from the attorney general's office for her first batch of hires as the governor-elect. Matthew Gorzkowicz will be Healey’s secretary of administration and finance. He served as assistant secretary for budget and then undersecretary of administration and finance during the Patrick administration and has worked in the state Senate, Department of Mental Health and for the Massachusetts School Building Authority. For the past decade-plus he’s been associate vice president for administration and finance at the UMass president’s office.
New York's Black leaders to convene on crime following midterm losses for Democrats
Rev. Al Sharpton is organizing the summit that’s planned for January.
Bill Spadea and Marjorie Taylor Greene: Perfect Together
By now, chances are you’ve read about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that if she and Steve Bannon had planned the Jan. 6 insurrection, “we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.” Among the many far-right figures reportedly in attendance of this New York Young Republican Event were the founders of VDare, a white nationalist website.
Not sold on Hochul's State of the State results
Gov. Kathy Hochul faces an electorate skeptical of her ability to deliver as she heads into a new term and legislative session, according to new polling out this morning. When it comes to six themes from her State of the State address in January, voters didn't think Hochul made good this year, a Siena poll conducted the first week of December found.
Tobacco’s California losing streak continues
THE BUZZ: The tobacco industry’s California clout appears to have reached its nadir. In a 2022 campaign coda, the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday rebuffed R.J. Reynolds and Altria’s last-ditch effort to block California’s ban on flavored tobacco. The tobacco giants were unable to stymie a 2019 law prohibiting menthols and sweet-tasting vapes, so they qualified Proposition 31. Voters rejected the referendum by 27 points, so the companies appealed to the high court. Now SCOTUS’s refusal has sealed off the industry’s last escape route.
The checks keep coming in for DeSantis
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Counting the dollars — As he continues to weigh a final decision on whether to run for president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis keeps bringing in the money. Big money— Over a nearly four-year period, DeSantis raised a jaw-dropping sum of nearly $200 million for...
DeSantis calls for grand jury to investigate Covid-19 vaccines
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement was the latest in an ongoing war between his administration and the Biden administration — and the broader medical community — over the pandemic.
‘Uncomfortable conversations’ on guns
Good Monday morning, Illinois. After a relaxing weekend, we're gearing up for a busy few days. A proposed assault weapons ban taking center stage today at a subject matter hearing will lay to bear the reality of racial disparities in Illinois. The legislation is being proposed by state Rep. Bob...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said she hasn’t decided what to do about the containers.
Indiana's crowded GOP race for governor heats up
The open-seat primary has big implications for Washington, with Sen. Mike Braun jumping in and setting off another open battle for his perch.
Oklahoma takes 'momentous' step to allow taxpayer-funded religious schools
A 15-page memo leans on a trio of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that favored religious schools and won rapt attention from conservative school choice advocates and faith groups.
