DRUMROLL PLEASE — Maura Healey is turning to Beacon Hill veterans and trusted advisers from the attorney general's office for her first batch of hires as the governor-elect. Matthew Gorzkowicz will be Healey’s secretary of administration and finance. He served as assistant secretary for budget and then undersecretary of administration and finance during the Patrick administration and has worked in the state Senate, Department of Mental Health and for the Massachusetts School Building Authority. For the past decade-plus he’s been associate vice president for administration and finance at the UMass president’s office.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO