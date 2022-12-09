ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hero sheepdog kills pack of coyotes that attacked his flock in Georgia

A heroic sheepdog is recovering after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked the flock he was protecting in Georgia.Casper, a 20-month-old Great Pyrenees, fought off the wild animals in a bloody fight for more than 30 minutes at the end of which eight coyotes were dead.Farmer John Wierwiller hailed the bravery of his sheepdog, who was left with skin and part of his tail torn off in the brutal fight.Mr Wierwiller from Decatur, told Fox5 that his dog ran off after the fight but returned home wounded two days later.“We knew he was hurt because we found parts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown

Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
ALASKA STATE
CBS LA

Hollywood Hills: Mountain lion comes face to face with dog, owner out for walk

It was a close call for a Hollywood Hills resident and his dog out for a walk Tuesday night as they came face to face with a mountain lion.The mountain lion was captured on video from residential surveillance cameras in the area of Barham Blvd. and Lake Hollywood Drive at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.The mountain lion is likely "P-22," a collared mountain lion known to be living in the Griffith Park area. P-22 has been spotted in Hollywood Hills neighborhood before, and is suspected of attacking at least one dog in the past.

