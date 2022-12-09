Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Related
Famed mountain lion to be captured after killing dog being walked in the Hollywood Hills, attacking another
Southern California's most famous mountain lion, P-22, will be captured and given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills, wildlife officials said Thursday. "P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed responsible for killing a leashed...
Mountain lion attacks another leashed Chihuahua in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in an attack in a residential neighborhood.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Hikers Capture Wild Footage Of Mountain Lion Pouncing On A Deer At Big Bend National Park
Talk about an insane wildlife encounter. A group of hikers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas, were walking down Pinnacles Trail, when they spotted a mountain lion only a few yards away from them. The mountain lion gazed at the startled hikers, before quickly turning its attention...
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
All White Grizzly Bear Spotted Wandering Along In Canadian Rockies
That’s all I really have to say about this one. Grizzly bears are one of the most majestic animals in the world when they are completely average for their species. Their fur is an amazing brown and their size makes them just a gorgeous animal. These bears are at...
Idaho Mountain Lion Goes Full Send From The Top Of A Tree, Sticks The Landing Perfectly
I guess even wild cats land on their feet all the time. It makes sense a wild cat would be better at landing on their feet than most given that mountain lions love using trees to their advantage and would be prepared to fall a little farther than most creatures.
Hero sheepdog kills pack of coyotes that attacked his flock in Georgia
A heroic sheepdog is recovering after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked the flock he was protecting in Georgia.Casper, a 20-month-old Great Pyrenees, fought off the wild animals in a bloody fight for more than 30 minutes at the end of which eight coyotes were dead.Farmer John Wierwiller hailed the bravery of his sheepdog, who was left with skin and part of his tail torn off in the brutal fight.Mr Wierwiller from Decatur, told Fox5 that his dog ran off after the fight but returned home wounded two days later.“We knew he was hurt because we found parts...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
Hollywood Hills: Mountain lion comes face to face with dog, owner out for walk
It was a close call for a Hollywood Hills resident and his dog out for a walk Tuesday night as they came face to face with a mountain lion.The mountain lion was captured on video from residential surveillance cameras in the area of Barham Blvd. and Lake Hollywood Drive at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.The mountain lion is likely "P-22," a collared mountain lion known to be living in the Griffith Park area. P-22 has been spotted in Hollywood Hills neighborhood before, and is suspected of attacking at least one dog in the past.
WATCH: Coyote Takes Huge Tumble Off Cliff Face, Somehow Swims Away
Like something from a Looney Tunes episode, a coyote recently went cliff diving and somehow survived. In a clip posted to Youtube by a user named Toby Wyatt, viewers watch as a coyote flings himself 50 feet off a cliff face into open waters. Unlike us humans, coyotes have four...
Comments / 1