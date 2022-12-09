Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Starbucks Launches Beta of Web3 'Odyssey' Loyalty Program
Starbucks on Thursday launched a beta test of its highly anticipated Odyssey program, which combines customer loyalty rewards with non-fungible token (NFT) collecting and other gamified elements. The popular coffee chain opened the Web3 extension to its Starbucks Rewards program to a "small group of waitlist members," including employees and...
9to5Mac
On this day in Apple history: Byte Shop opens, Apple’s first customer
On this day 47 years ago, Paul Terrell opened the Byte Shop, one of the world’s first personal computer retail stores and famously known for ordering the first rudimentary computers from Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s newly formed company, Apple Computer. Paul Terrell opened the original Byte Shop...
NBC Los Angeles
IPod Creator Tony Fadell Designed a $279 Credit Card-Sized Device for Storing Your Crypto
French startup Ledger debuted its new hardware crypto wallet, the Ledger Stax, on Tuesday. It resembles a smartphone but is roughly the same size as a credit card and, at about 45 grams, weighs less than an iPhone. Its launch comes at a time when trust in centralized crypto platforms...
Amazon comes for TikTok with its own in-app shopping feed
Amazon has introduced a new shopping experience in its mobile app called Inspire, a feed of short-form videos and photos that lets you explore and buy products.
retailleader.com
Amazon Launches New Interactive Shopping Experience
Amazon is launching a new interactive shopping experience in its app. It’s called Inspire and will allow customers to shop for products in videos and photos without ever leaving the app. The feature is launching for some U.S. customers in December, and it will launch widely in the country...
The Verge
Now you can go password-free in Chrome with passkeys
Passkeys are now available to use in Chrome. Google added the passwordless secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108 after going through a testing period that started in October. The feature now works using Chrome on both desktop and mobile running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Google also...
The Verge
Apple’s new App Store policies add more price points, going all the way up to $10,000
Just days ago, Elon Musk took aim at Apple’s App Store policies while dragging it into the political and culture war crosshairs, highlighting how important the storefront is to so many developers and services. Today, Apple announced it’s changing long-standing App Store policies that put tight restrictions on what developers are allowed to charge their customers, following up on a pledge made last year while settling a class-action lawsuit.
CNET
Amazon Launches Inspire, a TikTok-Style Shopping Feed
Amazon is the latest tech company to try to mimic TikTok. On Thursday, the online-retail giant launched Inspire, a short-form video and photo feed that lets you discover and buy products from content created by influencers, brands and other customers. In Inspire, the photos and videos in your customizable feed...
Brand new iPad Air (2022) now less than $500 for pre-Xmas deal
If you didn't manage to get that perfect deal over Black Friday, and you're still looking for that Christmas deal to put a smile on someone's face, we've got just the thing for you. Right now you can get the 2022 iPad Air down from $599 to $499 over at Amazon, saving you $100 (opens in new tab).
