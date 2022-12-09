ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dolli
3d ago

It, like other discoveries, innovations and inventions are TOOLS. They are what the USER makes of it. It boils down to PEOPLE who either choose to use it for right or wrong.

Jeff Bennett
4d ago

Good riddance they will teach history on the decline of civilization and the internet will be one of the culprits

John Roder
4d ago

I’ll definitely be in trouble if all my internet statements are pinned to me! All those fibs, lies, rude statements and criminal admissions are going to haunt me more than they already do?

