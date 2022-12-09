Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes back up of 3 miles
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - What was reported as a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill led to a backup of 3 miles. The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed as of...
Eyewitness News
Highway ramp in East Hartford reopens after bus crash
Hartford, CT. (WFSB) - The I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to the Route 15 South Ramp is back open after a bus crash Monday. It occurred around 1:20 P.M. Officials say there were no serious injuries reported. Some students suffered bumps and bruises. The students were put on another bus and...
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
Eyewitness News
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Stonington
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Stonington late Monday night. State police identified the rider as George Werrbach, 55, of Charlestown, RI. Troopers said Werrbach was headed north on I-95 north in the right lane, just north of exit 91, when...
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
South Windsor home badly damaged by fire; no one hurt
SOUTH WINDSOR — A home on Hillside Drive sustained severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon, but no one was reported injured. The Fire Department was called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and arrived just four minutes later, Chief Kevin Cooney said. By that time, flames were coming out of a kitchen window and sliding glass door.
Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say
Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in...
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford
One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide. According to fire officials, there...
Eyewitness News
Three suspects in custody following robberies across New Haven County
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related and that shoppers were the suspects’ targets. It started with a Toyota Prius that was...
Couple In Their 90s Killed In Central Jersey Crash
A couple was killed in a weekend crash in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. Edward Mitnowski, 96, of Monroe, was driving east on Station Way at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 when he veered into the westbound lane and struck a car, the outlet said, quoting Cranbury police.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: String of New Haven County purse snatchings under investigation
Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
Eyewitness News
iWITNESS VIDEO: Vernon factory fire
I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at old factory in Vernon
I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
Eyewitness News
Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision. State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton. According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Stamford man seriously hurt after crashing Corvette on I-95 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A Stamford motorist was seriously hurt early Monday after he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 95 and smashed into a guardrail, according to state police. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police said. The crash...
Eyewitness News
Families evacuated from homes near historic mill fire in Vernon
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning. It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area. Homes also needed to be evacuated due to the building’s proximity to them. “I was sleeping and...
4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
Comments / 0