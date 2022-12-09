ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes back up of 3 miles

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - What was reported as a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill led to a backup of 3 miles. The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed as of...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Highway ramp in East Hartford reopens after bus crash

Hartford, CT. (WFSB) - The I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to the Route 15 South Ramp is back open after a bus crash Monday. It occurred around 1:20 P.M. Officials say there were no serious injuries reported. Some students suffered bumps and bruises. The students were put on another bus and...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Stonington

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Stonington late Monday night. State police identified the rider as George Werrbach, 55, of Charlestown, RI. Troopers said Werrbach was headed north on I-95 north in the right lane, just north of exit 91, when...
STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor home badly damaged by fire; no one hurt

SOUTH WINDSOR — A home on Hillside Drive sustained severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon, but no one was reported injured. The Fire Department was called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and arrived just four minutes later, Chief Kevin Cooney said. By that time, flames were coming out of a kitchen window and sliding glass door.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford

One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide. According to fire officials, there...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Three suspects in custody following robberies across New Haven County

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related and that shoppers were the suspects’ targets. It started with a Toyota Prius that was...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Couple In Their 90s Killed In Central Jersey Crash

A couple was killed in a weekend crash in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. Edward Mitnowski, 96, of Monroe, was driving east on Station Way at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 when he veered into the westbound lane and struck a car, the outlet said, quoting Cranbury police.
MONROE, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: String of New Haven County purse snatchings under investigation

Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

iWITNESS VIDEO: Vernon factory fire

I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at old factory in Vernon

I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision. State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton. According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Families evacuated from homes near historic mill fire in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning. It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area. Homes also needed to be evacuated due to the building’s proximity to them. “I was sleeping and...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy