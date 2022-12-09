ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOOD: What’s The Best Frozen Pizza?

"Experts" ranked the top frozen pizzas, and DiGiorno came in first, followed by Newman's Pizza and Screamin' Sicilian. A Woman Filed a $5 Million Lawsuit Because Velveeta Shells & Cheese Takes Too Long to Prepare. Ever since that McDonald's hot coffee ruling in the '90s, there have been a LOT...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly winter night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza...
CNET

Best Deals on Pizza Ovens Right Now

Pizza ovens are definitely a thing. Credit the pandemic or a slew of sleek new brands including Ooni, Gozeny and Solo Stove churning out high-quality, low-effort models, but backyard pizzerias are popping up like tulips in May. You can make solid pizza using a conventional oven or on the grill...
housebeautiful.com

HB Obsessed: Gozney's Dome Pizza Oven Is a Must-Have for Hosting

Introducing HB Obsessed: a design-forward list of our favorite home products right now. Elevate your home with gems that marry beauty and function—straight from our own carts to yours. If your time in the kitchen consists of imagining you're on a cooking show, I am right there with you....
Distractify

Restaurant Server Says When a Customer Died in the Bathroom They Kept Serving

Some companies are so obsessed with their bottom-line, they operate with callous brutality, putting normal operations before human decency. That's how a server and TikToker @itsbrittneybi**h131 opens up her montage of tales from the food service industry, which recently went viral. Article continues below advertisement. She shares several examples of...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant reads to reinvigorate you for the new year

For the first time in a long time, I am working at a restaurant that is closing for Christmas! And then we are always closed on Mondays, so I have a long weekend like a regular human. I want to lay in bed all day and read something to motivate me for 2023. What should I read?
couponingwithrachel.com

Novelty Axe Pizza Cutters in Black or Red $11.99 Shipped

Hurry over to Jane where you’ll find these 8.5″ x 3.9″ x 0.7″ Novelty Axe pizza Cutters in your choice of black or red for just $11.99 shipped. Made of wood & stainless steel, they’re dishwasher friendly and make cutting up your pizza so much more fun!
Thrillist

Wingstop Just Unleashed a New Wing Flavor Inspired by Southern Barbecue

When all else fails, grab Wingstop. The fast food chain is dedicated to, you guessed it, chicken wings which you can order in 11 signature flavors. Wingstop recently announced it would add a twelfth option to its varied list, Carolina Gold BBQ. The new flavor is inspired by the southern...
ConsumerAffairs

When it comes to takeout, what restaurants rate best with consumers on quality of food?

If the pandemic was extra kind to a consumer segment, it had to be the food takeout category. A recent Gloria Food’s study found that 86% of Americans do takeout at least once a month – a metric that has forced restaurant operators to prove that their food will be just as fresh and taste just as good when it reaches someone’s doorsteps than it would if those customers were eating in.
Eater

Chef Kate Williams’s Detroit Breakfast Haunt Karl’s Just Closed

Since 2019, chef Kate Williams’ sleek second-floor lunch counter restaurant Karl’s at the Siren hotel has kept spaghetti on people’s plates and boozy breakfast drinks in their bellies. But, the business’ representatives confirmed the restaurant inside the hotel closed on Tuesday, December 6. No further details have been offered, though the business’s team says they are getting together a plan for the future of the location. In the meantime, Candy Bar — along with the Siren’s other outlets including Albena and Sid Gold’s — are open for fans of the hotel.
