Naples, FL

Crews rescue cat trapped inside camper that caught fire in North Naples

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews saved a cat Wednesday evening that was trapped inside a camper that caught fire in North Naples.

North Collier Fire crews responded to the blaze at Immokalee & Livingston Road just before 6 p.m.

After extinguishing the flames, the driver of the camper was the sole occupant and was self-extricated, however, her cat was still inside but was quickly and safely rescued.

Crews rendered aid via oxygen masks that are always carried specifically for cats and dogs, according to NCFRD.

The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction.

Both the owner and her cat will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

