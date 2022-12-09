Read full article on original website
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree
A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires. Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer
Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
Petition calls for Kanye West to lose honourary doctorate from prestigious Chicago art school
Kanye West should lose his honourary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, according to backers of an online petition.The antisemitic rapper, who is now known as Ye, has gone on a string of shocking rants and last week admitted that he “liked”Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.West, who grew up in Chicago, was awarded the honourary degree by the school in 2015. He attended the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University before dropping out at the age of 20 to pursue his music career.The change.org petition, which says that...
Kanye West Loses Honorary Degree As SAIC Condemns “Dangerous Statements”
Ye received the honorary doctorate in 2015, but in a letter, the school rebuked the rapper’s “anti-Semitic, racist, and dangerous statements.”. He has lost billions in partnerships, lucrative deals have dissolved, and now Kanye West no longer holds an honorary degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. The South Side native has consistently praised his hometown in his music and given back to local communities. His success earned the attention of the Art Institute, but today (December 8), it was announced that they have rescinded their honorary doctorate.
JAY-Z Awards $40K Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student: 'I Am So Honored!'
JAY-Z is granting the wish of another young adult who’s looking to continue their path to higher learning at the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University (LIU). The student, Samantha Samaka, announced on Twitter recently that she’s received a $40,000 scholarship to attend the school, which had apparently been her dream. Samaka thanked Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, for the kind gesture while celebrating being the first Black woman from Toronto, Canada to enroll.
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
