ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Chicagoland mall mania: Developers want to make vacant sites vital

It’s a story playing out across suburban America: the once-iconic shopping mall, decades removed from its glory days, falls into decay as anchor department stores become defunct and shoppers abandon storefronts for e-commerce. For developers, this can offer opportunities, but not without risk and complication. Far from a blank...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Affordable South Side complex locked in for $100M overhaul

The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s prayers have been answered — at least regarding his hopes for a piece of South Side real estate. A joint venture of New York-based L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI is making an affordable housing play on a Chicago asset, having secured financing to overhaul a property the famed reverend and political figure Jackson visited last year to call for improvements.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Onni Group proposes 29-story Fulton Market office tower

After making some of the biggest bets in Chicago on multifamily development in recent years, Onni Group is diving back into offices with a new Fulton Market proposal. The Vancouver, Canada-based developer is pursuing city approval for a 457-foot-tall, 29-story office tower at 357 North Green Street, across the street from Sterling Bay’s 360 North Green project, Crain’s reported. The project will rise above the Kennedy Expressway, a portion of which sits underground the property and runs diagonally through it from below.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Baird & Warner adds affiliate, expands suburban office

As other companies tied to residential real estate sales volumes cut back on staff and expenses to ward off the worst potential blows of a recession, one of Chicago’s oldest brokerages is adding some new blood as it seeks to capture more suburban market share. Baird & Warner, a...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Goltz revises Six Corners development proposal

The future of the former Peoples Gas site near Six Corners is coming back into focus. The Mitch Goltz-led GW Properties’ plans for redevelopment have been mostly finalized after revisions were made based on community input, Block Club Chicago reported. Next month, GW will host a meeting to discuss the updates and gather any additional feedback from locals.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy