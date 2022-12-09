After a courageous battle with leukemia, Eric Lee Gibson Shealey, 37, of Lowndes County passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 23, 1985, in Valdosta to Robert Shealey, Jr. and Lynn Fletcher (Folsom). Eric was an avid music lover. He played the guitar and was a lead singer of several bands throughout his adult life. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just being outside in general. He was a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Lowndes Vikings and looked forward to watching them play every chance he could. Eric had a special sense of humor that could put a smile on the face of anyone in his presence. Most of all, Eric was an incredible father who cherished every second he spent with his four children.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO