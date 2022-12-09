Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass students receive scholarships
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Precision Machining and Manufacturing students have been awarded the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarships. Students in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program have been named as recipients of the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship. The 2022 recipients are Will Smith, Ramsey Merritt, Joshua Snyder, El Williams, and Richard Terry. The Gene Haas Foundation has been a generous supporter of the Wiregrass Precision Machining program for several years. The Gene Haas Foundation recognizes that the future of manufacturing in the United States, and around the world, depends directly upon the availability of skilled workers. Expanding the pool of skilled workers hinges on recruiting more young people to pursue careers in manufacturing, and creating state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training programs to ensure that graduating students have the skills necessary when they enter the workforce.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Mother and daughter graduate together from Valdosta State University
They look like college roommates. One is a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed at Maryland’s Fort Meade working in military intelligence. The other one is her mother. This month they both walked across the stage at Valdosta State University and received their diplomas, graduating with three psychology degrees between them.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta gifts resident with new a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is improving its city and getting people’s homes up to code. One home at a time. The reactions people have when they see their new home is priceless. This home behind me was unsafe to live in before. But now thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, another Valdosta homeowner has a safe and up-to-code home to live in.
WALB 10
‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love
The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST. Toys For Tots has last...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta honors December Employee of the month
VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta employee, Jessica Stowe, was honored at the December City Council meeting as the Employee of the Month. Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Purchasing Agent Greg Brown honored Jessica Stowe as Employee of the Month at the December City Council meeting. Stowe received a framed certificate, a check, and his name on a plaque in City Hall.
Second Harvest of South GA to host holiday food distribution in Valdosta
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host a holiday food distribution in Valdosta for those in need.
valdostatoday.com
South Georgia Film Festival extends submission deadline
VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Film Festival extends the Regular Submission deadline and announces the first film for the festival. The South Georgia Film Festival is extending its Regular Submission deadline until Dec. 16 to better accommodate filmmakers. Along with announcing this extension, the festival is announcing the first selected film of this year’s festival “The Wintering Grounds.”
valdostatoday.com
Mary George Jackson Myers
Mary George Jackson Myers, 85, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937, in Clyattville, GA to the late Arthur Hampton Jackson and Annie Delphia Bellew Jackson. Her career was extensive, she was a loving wife and mother of four children. She was a home economist, strategist, engineer, accountant, babysitter, teacher, coach, trainer, prayer warrior, and she worked for Winn Dixie for 20 years. Mary was a member of Capt. James Monroe Briggs 2582 Chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, and the Loving Hearts Sunday School Class.
valdostatoday.com
Eric Lee Gibson Shealey
After a courageous battle with leukemia, Eric Lee Gibson Shealey, 37, of Lowndes County passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 23, 1985, in Valdosta to Robert Shealey, Jr. and Lynn Fletcher (Folsom). Eric was an avid music lover. He played the guitar and was a lead singer of several bands throughout his adult life. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just being outside in general. He was a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Lowndes Vikings and looked forward to watching them play every chance he could. Eric had a special sense of humor that could put a smile on the face of anyone in his presence. Most of all, Eric was an incredible father who cherished every second he spent with his four children.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Proust: Malcolm Mitchell
Profession: Author, Founder/CEO of Share the Magic Foundation, Super Bowl Champion. Accolades: Super Bowl champion, Georgia Author of the Year (x2), American Promise Award Recipient, UGA 40 under 40, Atlanta Business Chronicle 40 under 40, National Allstate Good Works Team Captain, SCLC President’s Award Recipient. What life lessons did...
WALB 10
2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street. Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home...
Thomas County Central High School students shop for Christmas gifts with kids
High schoolers in south Georgia are acting as Santa this holiday season for elementary school students and their families in their community.
valdostatoday.com
Richard Dell “R D”
Richard Dell “R D” 72 of Barney passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Quitman on April 16, 1950 to the late Richard Fred Dell and Arlene Elizabeth Bramblett Dell. After graduating from high school R D attended Val Tech and ABAC. He had worked with the Morven Police Department and was a retired self employed dog breeder. R D was a member of Campground Methodist Church. He was a very loving man and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. R D loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, his hound dogs, chickens, cows, horses and his hog dogs. Watching t. v., soap operas, talking on the telephone and being a jokester was some of his favorite things to do.
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
Staffing agencies and leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees
At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger.
douglasnow.com
Here are the 2022 Christmas parade float winners
The Douglas Coffee County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Festival of Lights Christmas Parade. Entries were judged on workmanship, use of theme, use of lights and Christmas spirit. There are three categories of winners, Lightest and Brightest Award for best lights; Spreading Christmas Cheer Award for best presentation of theme; and Joy to the World Award for the entry that displays the true meaning of Christmas. In addition to a trophy or plaque, each first place winner will receive a $100 gift card, Each second and third place winner will receive a $75 gift card and each third place will receive a $50 gift card to a local business.
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
WALB 10
Downtown Doerun leaders optimistic as town sees higher traffic
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - The small town of Doerun is trying not to be forgotten this Christmas. Doerun is in Colquitt County and is home to less than 1,000 people. Both Mike Blair and Johnsie Handfield are members of the Downtown Development Association (DDA) in Doerun. They say they need the expansion of the highway to be completed and the beautification of the downtown area, for the town to start seeing growth.
WALA-TV FOX10
Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cypress Swamp, Irwin County
One of my favorite things about riding dirt roads is encountering little swamps and wetlands. In fall and winter, they are at their most colorful. ← Richard Woods and The Woods of Fannin County Shotgun Store, 1910s, Cusseta →. 6 thoughts on “Cypress Swamp, Irwin County”. The light and...
Comments / 0