Pittsburgh packed with stars for Steel City Con

A slew of celebrities will be in town this weekend for one of pop culture’s greatest gatherings: Steel City Con.

Some of the big names scheduled to appear include Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Charlie Hunnam, Vicki Lawrence, Christie Brinkley, Gaten Matarazzo, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin and Paula Abdul.

One of the largest pop culture conventions in the country, Steel City Con is being held Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 in 100,000 square feet of the Monroeville Convention Center.

There are 750 vendor tables and artists, and meet-and-greet opportunities with TV and film celebrities. Some celebrities participate in Q&A panels and photo ops, while fans can take part in cosplay, trivia contest and costume contests.

