Thrillist

Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner

We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
CNET

The Best Food Freebies and Deals This Holiday Season

The holidays are here -- a whirlwind of shopping, office parties and family dinners. It's a lot of fun … and a lot of work. Fortunately, many restaurant chains are offering the chance to refuel and give our wallets a break with freebies, discounts, exclusive Christmas menu items and other goodies. View the growing list below and check back for more updates in the weeks to come.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly winter night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza...
iheart.com

FOOD: What’s The Best Frozen Pizza?

"Experts" ranked the top frozen pizzas, and DiGiorno came in first, followed by Newman's Pizza and Screamin' Sicilian. A Woman Filed a $5 Million Lawsuit Because Velveeta Shells & Cheese Takes Too Long to Prepare. Ever since that McDonald's hot coffee ruling in the '90s, there have been a LOT...
People

Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."  Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
wealthinsidermag.com

29 Restaurant Chains That Offer Senior Discounts

Are you cooking for fewer people these days? Once the kids grow up and move out, family meals fall by the wayside. For some reason, it’s just not as much fun to cook for one or two people, and you’d much rather eat out or order in. Of...
New York Post

I’m a restaurant worker and if you order gluten-free : ‘We assume you’re a b—h’

A restaurant bartender is spilling the liquor on the “harsh truths” — and lies — of working in the restaurant business. “I don’t make the rules,” a TikToker going by the name Acire Ennoccaz captioned her now-viral video. In the clip, which has racked up 2 million views in three days, she dives right into claims about everything from “gluten-free bitches” to servers with sticky fingers sampling your fries. The server — who said she has “worked in the industry for 20 years” — starts out by exposing the fibs she and her co-workers often tell their customers. Ennoccaz also noted in her...
TheStreet

5 McDonald’s and Burger King Menu Items Ready for Their U.S. Debuts

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette,” the Gracoro is a deep-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant reads to reinvigorate you for the new year

For the first time in a long time, I am working at a restaurant that is closing for Christmas! And then we are always closed on Mondays, so I have a long weekend like a regular human. I want to lay in bed all day and read something to motivate me for 2023. What should I read?
Thrillist

Wingstop Just Unleashed a New Wing Flavor Inspired by Southern Barbecue

When all else fails, grab Wingstop. The fast food chain is dedicated to, you guessed it, chicken wings which you can order in 11 signature flavors. Wingstop recently announced it would add a twelfth option to its varied list, Carolina Gold BBQ. The new flavor is inspired by the southern...

