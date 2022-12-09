Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner
We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
CNET
The Best Food Freebies and Deals This Holiday Season
The holidays are here -- a whirlwind of shopping, office parties and family dinners. It's a lot of fun … and a lot of work. Fortunately, many restaurant chains are offering the chance to refuel and give our wallets a break with freebies, discounts, exclusive Christmas menu items and other goodies. View the growing list below and check back for more updates in the weeks to come.
RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly winter night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza...
iheart.com
FOOD: What’s The Best Frozen Pizza?
"Experts" ranked the top frozen pizzas, and DiGiorno came in first, followed by Newman's Pizza and Screamin' Sicilian. A Woman Filed a $5 Million Lawsuit Because Velveeta Shells & Cheese Takes Too Long to Prepare. Ever since that McDonald's hot coffee ruling in the '90s, there have been a LOT...
McDonald's Is Giving Away Free McNuggets This Month — Here's How To Get Your Nuggs
Excuse me, I need to go hit the drive-thru.
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December
McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
McDonald’s wants to give you and your friends free food for life if you would use its mobile app
Alternatively, how does a 50-cent double cheeseburger sound?
I ordered the same meal from Subway and Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and I preferred the larger sandwich
An Insider reporter tried turkey sandwiches from two sandwich chains to determine which one was better.
wealthinsidermag.com
29 Restaurant Chains That Offer Senior Discounts
Are you cooking for fewer people these days? Once the kids grow up and move out, family meals fall by the wayside. For some reason, it’s just not as much fun to cook for one or two people, and you’d much rather eat out or order in. Of...
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
I’m a restaurant worker and if you order gluten-free : ‘We assume you’re a b—h’
A restaurant bartender is spilling the liquor on the “harsh truths” — and lies — of working in the restaurant business. “I don’t make the rules,” a TikToker going by the name Acire Ennoccaz captioned her now-viral video. In the clip, which has racked up 2 million views in three days, she dives right into claims about everything from “gluten-free bitches” to servers with sticky fingers sampling your fries. The server — who said she has “worked in the industry for 20 years” — starts out by exposing the fibs she and her co-workers often tell their customers. Ennoccaz also noted in her...
Wendy's breakfast business is growing, and after trying it I completely understand why
I'm impressed with Wendy's breakfast, especially the potatoes and hot honey biscuit, and I'll definitely go back.
5 McDonald’s and Burger King Menu Items Ready for Their U.S. Debuts
McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette,” the Gracoro is a deep-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurant reads to reinvigorate you for the new year
For the first time in a long time, I am working at a restaurant that is closing for Christmas! And then we are always closed on Mondays, so I have a long weekend like a regular human. I want to lay in bed all day and read something to motivate me for 2023. What should I read?
Thrillist
Wingstop Just Unleashed a New Wing Flavor Inspired by Southern Barbecue
When all else fails, grab Wingstop. The fast food chain is dedicated to, you guessed it, chicken wings which you can order in 11 signature flavors. Wingstop recently announced it would add a twelfth option to its varied list, Carolina Gold BBQ. The new flavor is inspired by the southern...
dexerto.com
Domino’s Pizza sparks backlash online over “do not feed employees” sign
Domino’s Pizza has come under fire online after a TikTok video showing an in-store sign saying “Please do not feed the employees” went viral, with many comparing it to a sign at the zoo. When it comes to popular pizza chains around the world, most people think...
Baking Pizza in a 1928 Steam Locomotive Works Better Than You’d Expect
Traveling Tom on YouTube (left), @hyce777 on Instagram (right)It's not delivery, it's the Denver & Rio Grande Western 491 steam train, and it works surprisingly well as a place to cook a pizza.
