5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
The accident happened close to Getwell road on Interstate 240.
The collision involved multiple vehicles.
The Memphis Police Department confirmed that five people were injured in the crash.
The names and identities of the victims have not been released.
The extent of their injuries was unknown at this time.
It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.
The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the vehicles involved in the accident.
Whether drugs or alcohol were factors involved is yet to be found.
The crash is being investigated by the police.
December 9, 2022
Source: Local Memphis
Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Nashville Accident News
- Memphis Accident News
- Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0