Memphis, TN

5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0x2_0jcvzZ8d00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.

The accident happened close to Getwell road on Interstate 240.

The collision involved multiple vehicles.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed that five people were injured in the crash.

The names and identities of the victims have not been released.

The extent of their injuries was unknown at this time.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the vehicles involved in the accident.

Whether drugs or alcohol were factors involved is yet to be found.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

December 9, 2022

Source: Local Memphis

Nationwide Report

