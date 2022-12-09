Read full article on original website
JPD confirms arrests of local student
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an arrest made by at a local school on Monday. Jackson Police Department were able to confirm an arrest of a student at Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School Tuesday morning. When reaching out to the Jackson-Madison County School System, they responded:. “Actions taken...
Scott County commissioners, sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex be retired and placed in the care of his former handler or will he remain on active service?. These were the questions and more discussed during the Scott County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, December 13. Dozens...
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
Haywood County student selected for Flight Academy
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Haywood County High School student is on her way to the skies!. According to the Department of the Air Force Air University, Asia Silas is one of 300 students from across the country to be chosen as one of the Selects for the Flight Academy.
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning
A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
Family of murder victim files suit
City of Humboldt, Humboldt City Schools, Humboldt Police Department, alleged shooter named as defendants in case. Family members of the victim of a deadly shooting have filed a lawsuit seeking compensatory, actual and punitive damages. Joe Pankey and Lamar Pankey, listed as next of kin of Justin Kevon Pankey, filed civil action lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Gibson County, Tennessee at Humboldt on November 28, 2022. Trenton attorney, Harold E. Dorsey filed the lawsuit on the plaintiff’s behalf.
Discovery Park of America Announces Honorees for Gala and Fundraiser
Discovery Park of America has announced their honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser. former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development Amy Bondurant…. and West Tennessee Healthcare President and CEO James Ross. Dr. Carver is from Alamo, while Congressman Tanner is from Union City,...
Final 6 members of ‘Gangster Disciples’ get multi-year sentences in racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy
The final six members of a gang that committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City Recognized by Chartis Center for Rural Health
Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City has received the “Performance Leadership Award for Outcomes” from Chartis Center for Rural Health. Chartis Center for Rural Health honors top performances of 75th percentile and above among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective. Baptist Memorial Administrator and CEO Skipper...
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/12/22 – 12/13/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Henry Co. Inmate Charged After Overdoses In Jail
Paris, Tenn.–A female inmate at the Henry County Jail has been charged with bringing contraband into the jail after several other female inmates suffered overdoses. Sheriff Josh Frey said Corrections Officers discovered female inmates exhibiting symptoms of a drug overdose around 10 p.m. Saturday. “The officers acted quickly, administering NARCAN to two inmates to revive them. Deputies and Paris Police Department Officers responded to assist,” he said.
Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth
A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Former Judge Jameson challenges November election, claims incoming Judge Moore carried out a 'plot' and used misleading tactics to win
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Former Judge Jamie Jameson has filed a lawsuit against his election opponent, incoming Judge Andrea Moore, following his loss in the 2022 general election, asking for the election to be voided on the grounds that Moore engaged in "unfair, untrue, and misleading tactics" to boost her chances of defeating him.
Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
A 1.3 Million Dollar Dream House is for Sale in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. - Imagine your dream home right here in your city. Conner Real Estate is offering a one-million-dollar ranch house for sale. This dream home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Conner Real Estate agent Julie Holt says this house is rare for Jackson. “It’s a beautiful house, it’s...
Jackson-Madison County School System Announces Updates for the District
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson-Madison County School System announced it is in the beginning phase of some major investments. Among them: a highly requested multi-purpose stadium. It will be used for activities like football, track and field and band concerts. Other improvements announced today include renovations to the historic Jackson...
Jerry Lynn Taylor – 52 – Fulton
Funeral services will be held for Jerry Lynn Taylor, age 52, of Fulton. Services will be held at 1:00 on Thursday, December 15th of 2022, at Brooks Chapel Kingdom Harvest Church. Burial will follow in Greenlea Cemetery. Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maury County Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash
A Maury County Sheriff's deputy died Monday after his SUV was hit while he was working traffic detail for crews making repairs to a highway.
