Illinois State

The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Illinois Supreme Court creates committee on domestic violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court is taking new action on domestic violence. This week, the court announced the creation of a committee focused on the issue. The statistics surrounding domestic violence are sobering. “One in three women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in a personal relationship at some […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Abortion Law Heading To State Supreme Court

A Wyoming law banning abortion in most cases, that was blocked by a judge earlier this year, will be addressed by the State Supreme Court. The law banning abortion in most cases briefly took effect in late July, but Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County issued orders suspending the law while the lawsuit proceeds, finding the law would harm pregnant women and their doctors and that constitutional questions need to be answered.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Law & Crime

Indicted Colorado County Clerk’s Deputy Agrees to Testify Against 2020 Election-Denying Boss in Voting Machine Data Breach Trial

With trial less than two months away, a Colorado county clerk accused of a voting machine-related data breach in service of 2020 election denial suffered another legal setback: Her ex-deputy agreed to testify against her. That deputy, Sandra Brown, entered into a cooperation deal with the government against her ex-boss:...
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Chicago

Illinois lawmakers begin hearings on new bill for stricter gun control Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- State lawmakers are proposing a series of new gun control measures Monday in the hope of curbing gun violence in Illinois.Lawmakers will discuss the new gun safety legislation. The bill is called the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The goal is to ban assault style weapons.The house Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on the legislation Monday. Banning assault style weapons though is not the only thing the bill would do. It also includes plans to improve the state's firearm restraining order law, raise the age to get a firearm owners identification card to 21 and also address illegal...
ILLINOIS STATE
Argus Leader

South Dakota Democrats recommend Duffy as federal judge

The South Dakota Democratic Party has recommended a judge for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench in Rapid City. Veronica Duffy, 58, has served as a U.S. magistrate judge since 2007, initially in the Western Division of the U.S. District Court of South Dakota. Duffy currently works in the Southern Division, which is headquartered in Sioux Falls.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Chicago

Chantelle Porter will be the first Black woman on 18th Judicial Circuit

CHICAGO (CBS)-- History is being made in DuPage County. Starting Monday, Chantelle Proter will be the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit.The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Porter to the position to fill a vacancy.Porter was a partner at A. Traub and Associates, practicing in all areas of family law. She says she's "honored to be a part of this historic moment" for Dupage County.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Moscow police insist case not ‘going cold’ on one-month anniversary of University of Idaho murders

Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students offered an update on the one-month anniversary of the brutal stabbings. In a video released on Tuesday, Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier reflected on the emotional “highs and lows” of the probe into the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xena Kernodle in their off-campus rental home. Capt Lanier said the FBI, Idaho State Police and his department are working around the clock and sifting through thousands of tips. Last week, investigators asked for the public’s help in locating the occupants of a 2011-2013 Hyundai...
MOSCOW, ID

