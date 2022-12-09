Read full article on original website
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Illinois Supreme Court creates committee on domestic violence
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court is taking new action on domestic violence. This week, the court announced the creation of a committee focused on the issue. The statistics surrounding domestic violence are sobering. “One in three women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in a personal relationship at some […]
Wyoming Abortion Law Heading To State Supreme Court
A Wyoming law banning abortion in most cases, that was blocked by a judge earlier this year, will be addressed by the State Supreme Court. The law banning abortion in most cases briefly took effect in late July, but Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County issued orders suspending the law while the lawsuit proceeds, finding the law would harm pregnant women and their doctors and that constitutional questions need to be answered.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Clarence Thomas accuser Anita Hill recalls Supreme Court scandal as 'surreal'
Anita Hill recalled her testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment as “surreal,” pointing to the lack of precedence at the time as a daunting experience.
$100K fraud scheme, forgery lands 47-year-old woman three years in prison
A former Chicago woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after defrauding the Chicago Housing Authority and committing forgery while on probation. The Attorney General’s Office said she fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 from the CHA.
Texas court rejects lawsuit against San Antonio doctor who violated the state's abortion ban
A San Antonio judge ruled that people who aren't directly harmed by an abortion have no standing to sue over its provision.
Indicted Colorado County Clerk’s Deputy Agrees to Testify Against 2020 Election-Denying Boss in Voting Machine Data Breach Trial
With trial less than two months away, a Colorado county clerk accused of a voting machine-related data breach in service of 2020 election denial suffered another legal setback: Her ex-deputy agreed to testify against her. That deputy, Sandra Brown, entered into a cooperation deal with the government against her ex-boss:...
Judge Dismisses First Attempt To Sue Over Texas' Citizen-Enforced Abortion Ban
Though the law remains in effect, reproductive rights advocates are hopeful a new precedent has been set regarding who can actually enforce the ban.
Illinois lawmakers begin hearings on new bill for stricter gun control Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- State lawmakers are proposing a series of new gun control measures Monday in the hope of curbing gun violence in Illinois.Lawmakers will discuss the new gun safety legislation. The bill is called the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The goal is to ban assault style weapons.The house Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on the legislation Monday. Banning assault style weapons though is not the only thing the bill would do. It also includes plans to improve the state's firearm restraining order law, raise the age to get a firearm owners identification card to 21 and also address illegal...
Justice Department settles with State of Iowa over ‘unconstitutional conditions’ at Glenwood Resource Center
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Justice Department announced it had filed a consent decree to resolve the department’s claims that the State exposes Glenwood residents to “unreasonable harm and serious risk...”. The decree prohibits uncontrolled and unsupervised experiments, dramatically limits the use of restraints and...
Supreme Court weighs LGBTQ protections vs. free speech
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case Monday that explores the intersection of the right to free speech and the rights of LGBTQ people to be protected against discrimination. The case is centered on Colorado web designer Lorie Smith, who refuses to design wedding websites...
Congress must strengthen the legal rights of foster children
Congress must reauthorize the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) before the end of this session, with long-awaited language to acknowledge and protect children’s legal rights. I was only 18 months old when I was removed from my parents and placed in foster care. Like many of the...
South Dakota Democrats recommend Duffy as federal judge
The South Dakota Democratic Party has recommended a judge for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench in Rapid City. Veronica Duffy, 58, has served as a U.S. magistrate judge since 2007, initially in the Western Division of the U.S. District Court of South Dakota. Duffy currently works in the Southern Division, which is headquartered in Sioux Falls.
Illinois crime bill negotiator Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a key legislative negotiator in clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul which takes effect Jan. 1, died on Friday. He was 45. A state senator since 2015, Bennett died from complications of a large brain tumor, according to his...
Florida Supreme Court considers Marsy's Law case, whether police are victims in shootings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments Wednesday morning in a police accountability case that could have big impacts statewide. The case centers around “Marsy’s Law,” which exists in several states and was passed in Florida by voters in 2018. The law,...
Chantelle Porter will be the first Black woman on 18th Judicial Circuit
CHICAGO (CBS)-- History is being made in DuPage County. Starting Monday, Chantelle Proter will be the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit.The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Porter to the position to fill a vacancy.Porter was a partner at A. Traub and Associates, practicing in all areas of family law. She says she's "honored to be a part of this historic moment" for Dupage County.
Moscow police insist case not ‘going cold’ on one-month anniversary of University of Idaho murders
Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students offered an update on the one-month anniversary of the brutal stabbings. In a video released on Tuesday, Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier reflected on the emotional “highs and lows” of the probe into the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xena Kernodle in their off-campus rental home. Capt Lanier said the FBI, Idaho State Police and his department are working around the clock and sifting through thousands of tips. Last week, investigators asked for the public’s help in locating the occupants of a 2011-2013 Hyundai...
GOP Reps. Steil, Gallagher join Dems in supporting same-sex marriage bill
Wisconsin Republican Congressmen Bryan Steil and Mike Gallagher are joining Democrats in supporting a bill protecting same-sex nationwide.
Illinois Veterans Affairs offering free legal services to help vets appeal benefits denials
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced it is teaming up with the National Veterans Legal Services Program to offer free legal representation for Illinois veterans and their families who have been denied federal benefits.
