whiterivernow.com

Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee

A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
BATESVILLE, AR
KATV

First NLR Church serves community through 'Week of Giving'

Little Rock (KATV) — First NLR ministries is hosting their first "Week of Giving" to serve the community this holiday season. Over 1,000 volunteers have been enlisted to help in First NLR pour back into the community for starting today through next Sunday, December 18th. “We’ve been doing outreach...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Sigma Pi Phi in LR, 100 years of service anniversary

Little Rock (KATV) — The Pi Boule chapter of the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity in Little Rock celebrated 100 years of service this weekend. Sigma Pi Phi is a prestigious fraternity made up of influential African American males across the nation, they joined together to celebrated the accomplishments and history of the organization.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One Korean Foundation hosted 6th scholarship event ceremony

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The One Korean Foundation held its sixth scholarship event ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event took place at the Maumelle Event Center. Every year graduating high school seniors and college students who are wanting to further their education get rewarded with scholarships. One Korean...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Deplorable conditions at Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents of a Little Rock apartment complex say their complaints to management about horrible conditions and needed repairs are not being addressed. The Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments, formerly known as the Spanish Jon's Apartments, has no shortage of issues. Some apartments are abandoned, doors...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
MONTICELLO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman

Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
CLINTON, AR
KATV

New memorial honoring slain officer Kevin Apple revealed by Pea Ridge Police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A memorial was unveiled on Monday honoring the life of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple, our content partner 40/29 News reported. "Not only did I promise his mother that I would never let his memory die but it’s important to me, the officers, and the community to always remember Kevin Apple and the sacrifices he made," said Pea Ridge police chief, Lynn Hahn.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Public hearing in Benton for utility rate increase

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday, Dec. 12 the public hearing for the utility rate increase took place in Benton. Benton residents could be paying more for their utilities. During the hearing, residents spoke out about on their own concerns about the proposal to increase monthly utilities by $17 a month.
BENTON, AR
whiterivernow.com

Gary B.: County committee examining recycling program

The Independence County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee has been examining ways to cut growing losses in the county’s recycling program. To make a long story short, it costs much more to collect and sort recyclable material than what the materials sell for. It is even difficult to budget for recycling because of the frequent changes in the prices received for recyclable materials.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting

The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Victim identified in Jonesboro shooting on Sunday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim in the Jonesboro shooting on Sunday has been identified, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The victim was 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy and is in stable condition. According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at an Exxon gas station at...
