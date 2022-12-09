Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee
A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
KATV
First NLR Church serves community through 'Week of Giving'
Little Rock (KATV) — First NLR ministries is hosting their first "Week of Giving" to serve the community this holiday season. Over 1,000 volunteers have been enlisted to help in First NLR pour back into the community for starting today through next Sunday, December 18th. “We’ve been doing outreach...
KATV
'Change is about to happen': Watson Chapel teachers walk out in protest of salary pay
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Watson Chapel School District teachers walk out of school to protest what they say is unequal pay. The teachers said they want to see fair treatment. "We are making less than what custodians are making," said dyslexia interventionist, Rosalind Robinson. "Everybody's salary is not equal."
KATV
Sigma Pi Phi in LR, 100 years of service anniversary
Little Rock (KATV) — The Pi Boule chapter of the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity in Little Rock celebrated 100 years of service this weekend. Sigma Pi Phi is a prestigious fraternity made up of influential African American males across the nation, they joined together to celebrated the accomplishments and history of the organization.
KATV
One Korean Foundation hosted 6th scholarship event ceremony
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The One Korean Foundation held its sixth scholarship event ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event took place at the Maumelle Event Center. Every year graduating high school seniors and college students who are wanting to further their education get rewarded with scholarships. One Korean...
Kait 8
‘I do love these kids:’ Nettleton Junior High School teacher honored as Teacher of Month
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - December’s Teacher of the Month might have an avian name, but her colleagues can attest she’s busy as a bee keeping students entertained and educated. You have to make a decent walk down the halls of Nettleton Middle School to find Kathy Byrd. While...
KATV
Deplorable conditions at Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents of a Little Rock apartment complex say their complaints to management about horrible conditions and needed repairs are not being addressed. The Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments, formerly known as the Spanish Jon's Apartments, has no shortage of issues. Some apartments are abandoned, doors...
advancemonticellonian.com
Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman
Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
KATV
New memorial honoring slain officer Kevin Apple revealed by Pea Ridge Police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A memorial was unveiled on Monday honoring the life of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple, our content partner 40/29 News reported. "Not only did I promise his mother that I would never let his memory die but it’s important to me, the officers, and the community to always remember Kevin Apple and the sacrifices he made," said Pea Ridge police chief, Lynn Hahn.
KATV
Public hearing in Benton for utility rate increase
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday, Dec. 12 the public hearing for the utility rate increase took place in Benton. Benton residents could be paying more for their utilities. During the hearing, residents spoke out about on their own concerns about the proposal to increase monthly utilities by $17 a month.
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: County committee examining recycling program
The Independence County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee has been examining ways to cut growing losses in the county’s recycling program. To make a long story short, it costs much more to collect and sort recyclable material than what the materials sell for. It is even difficult to budget for recycling because of the frequent changes in the prices received for recyclable materials.
Salvation Army making a difference for homeless in Hot Springs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every year, thousands of people volunteer to ring the bell for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign with the mission of gathering donations to help those in need. In Hot Springs, the organization is going the extra mile to help people without a home. This...
KATV
Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
Arkansas airports addressing greatest need
A bird's eye view of airports across Arkansas won't reveal the problems planes are having when they touch down. Because when they touch down many won't have a place to rest.
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
Kait 8
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
ualrpublicradio.org
Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting
The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
KATV
Victim identified in Jonesboro shooting on Sunday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim in the Jonesboro shooting on Sunday has been identified, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The victim was 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy and is in stable condition. According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at an Exxon gas station at...
KATV
'First in Arkansas': UAMS, first to use new liver transplant technology in recent surgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in the state of Arkansas, a liver transplant was recently performed at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that used groundbreaking technology that preserves donor's livers and keeps them viable for an extended period of time. The new technology helped...
