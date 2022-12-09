Read full article on original website
Why this point guard has high hopes for Nokomis boys basketball
NOKOMIS — Nokomis senior Elijah Aumann moved to point guard midway through last season. He showed strong command in Tuesday’s 53-38 nonconference boys basketball victory over Pana. Aumann scored 12...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Nevada is leaning on Jacob Khounsourath a lot this season. The Cub guard has embraced the challenge
Toward the end of the first quarter of Nevada's Heart of Iowa Conference boys basketball game with South Hamilton Tuesday Cub guard Jacob Khounsourath had the ball with under 10 seconds left and was eyeing the basket. But instead of going aggressive toward the rim for a basket, Khounsourath surveyed the court and...
