2022 12/15 – Dr. Segundina C. Lazo
Dr. Segundina C. Lazo, 95, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born July 1, 1927, in Manila, Philippine Islands, the daughter of Isabelo Del Carmen and Flora (Tantoco) Del Carmen. She married Dr. Avelino Raquiza Lazo on December 24, 1953, and he preceded her in death on Monday, November 5, 2007.
Police chase in Centralia ends when car drives into pond
Centralia Police say a chase early Sunday morning ended when the car being pursued drove down a private drive, through a fence, and into a pond. The driver, 25-year-old Johnny Skurat of South Poplar in Centralia, was arrested after swimming to shore as the car submerged. A female passenger also swam to safety and was released without charges.
Tigers Knock Off Olney
The Centralia Tigers beat Olney in middle school basketball 46-26. Kenny Bratton had 13, JaShawn Staples added 12 and Jaxson Hancock 10. Rees Cooper led Olney with 13. The Tigers are 8-3 and will play Carterville on Thursday.
