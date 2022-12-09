ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers were called to the Exxon gas station located at 13505 Minnieville Road for a reported commercial burglary.

According to police, an employee arrived at the business and observed the front window had been smashed. A review of video surveillance revealed that at approximately 2 a.m. a suspect had approached the business and smashed the window with a rock.

Upon entering through the smashed window, the suspect reportedly stole tobacco products and money from the register. Police said the suspect then ran away.

(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)
(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)
(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a camouflage-colored sweater, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online .

