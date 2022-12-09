Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.
wymt.com
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
wymt.com
‘Life has not moved since the flood.’ Knott Co. couple describes still being trapped at their home
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - More than four months have passed since the bridge connecting Ian and Kasie Hall’s home to the highway was intact. Since the devastating day it collapsed, they have lived on an island. “We live in these four walls day after day. We wake up...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
WSAZ
Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) -Christmas is right around the corner, but for some families in Floyd County, this isn’t a typical holiday season. The summer floods displaced many from their homes. For Pam Caudill and so many others still not in a permanent place, a Christmas surprise is what...
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
q95fm.net
Boyd County Officials Warn Public Of Phone Scam
An update from the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department:. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
q95fm.net
No School for the Rest of the Week in Floyd County and Perry County
The school districts in two Eastern Kentucky counties have announced they will close for the remainder of the week. Floyd county schools and Perry County schools both announced they will not be having school for the rest of the week due to widespread illness. According to Floyd County Schools Superintendent...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Allegedly Riding Toy Scooter On US 23
A man from California was arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly driving a toy scooter on US 23. Police received several calls claiming the man was traveling at speeds of 5 – 10 miles an hour. This is said to have caused a buildup of traffic with several near collisions.
Man known as ‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in eastern Kentucky
A man known across the state as the "Bogus Beggar" was arrested over the weekend for allegedly committing the same crime that prompted his nickname.
350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
wymt.com
‘It means everything:’ Several organizations host Christmas event for displaced families at Jenny Wiley State Park
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and caused several families to be without homes. Now, four months later, many families are still staying at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis saw a need to spread a little...
thelevisalazer.com
Fourth Women, Wine, Jewels, and More fundraising event slated for Jan. 23
ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College’s Director of Resource Development Brooke Seasor, retired Paramount Arts Center Director Norma Meek and 25 local sponsoring hostesses invite you to attend the fourth annual Women, Wine, Jewels and More fundraiser to support ACTC scholarships for women. The women-only event...
West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000. The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will start taking applications on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals. The grants […]
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
WSAZ
OBGYN services with Holzer coming to Lawrence County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Call 1-855-4-HOLZER or 740-886-9370 or go to www.holzer.org to schedule your appointment.
